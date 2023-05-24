Gisele Bündchen makes rare appearance with her twin

Gisele Bündchen made a rare red carpet appearance with her fraternal twin sister, Patricia, over the weekend.

The 42-year-old model was accompanied by her twin on Saturday, while attending the Luz Alliance Gala, a benefit event for the Brazil Foundation. According to Daily Mail, the gala raised almost $1 million for conservation and reservation projects in Brazil.

For the occasion, Gisele opted for a white, one-shoulder gown, paired with a matching white purse, green earrings, and heels. As part of the benefit, Gisele’s look was also auctioned for $48,000 on Saturday, per Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, her twin wore a teal gown, with a multi-coloured floral design on it. For accessories, Patricia chose a few chain bracelets.

While at the soirée in Miami, Gisele also made a rare comment about her twin, during an interview with People. She thanked her sister for the work she’s done with the Brazil Foundation, before noting how happy she was to attend the gala with her.

“This was my first gala and couldn’t have done it without my sister Pati who worked diligently with the Brazil Foundation to organise this special evening,” Gisele said. “It was very special to have her here tonight. She worked so hard to organise this event as she does every day.”

Gisele went on to praise the relationship that she and her twin have, adding: “I know she’s got my back like I got hers. We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, who announced her divorce from Tom Brady last year, also reflected on how much her family means to her. In addition to Patricia, she has four other sisters: Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela, and Raquel.

“My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree,” Gisele said. “Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are.”

Gisele Bündchen via @people pic.twitter.com/7ZgHpqhabq — Gisele Bündchen Daily ⭐️ (@giseledaily) May 22, 2023

The two siblings’ red carpet appearance comes seven months after Gisele publicly announced her split from Brady, who she shares a 12-year-old son, Benjamin, and nine-year-old daughter, Vivian, with.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalised our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in October. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

The supermodel then acknowledged that the decision to end a marriage is “never easy,” but that she and Brady have “grown apart”.

“And while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she added.

Earlier this year, she broke her silence about ending her marriage of 13 years during an interview with Vanity Fair. After she called her divorce “the death of my dream,” she denied speculation that she split from Brady because she gave him an ultimatum to choose between their family and his career. Instead, she noted that she’s continued to show her support for the football star.

“Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,” she explained in the interview published on 22 March. “If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”