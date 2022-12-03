Gisele Bündchen Left a Sweet Comment on Tom Brady's Instagram Post

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are proving there's no bad blood between them.

Last week, the supermodel left a sweet comment on Brady's Instagram post, in which he shared a photo of his oldest child, 15-year-old son John "Jack" Edward, playing football. Brady shares Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"❤️ My Inspiration ❤️," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, Bündchen simply commented on the post with a single red heart emoji.

The couple announced that they filed for divorce in October. Since getting married in 2009, they have welcomed two children together: 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian.

They confirmed their split in two separate statements shared on their Instagram Stories, per CNN.

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen's statement read. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

Meanwhile, Brady wrote, "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."

