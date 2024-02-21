Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Started Dating in June: 'They're Taking it Slow' (Exclusive Source)

"They started out as great friends first," a source tells PEOPLE

VALENTE BROTHERS jiujitsu/Instagram; Michael Loccisano/Getty Joaquim Valente; Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente have been dating since June, PEOPLE can confirm.

"They have been dating since June. They're taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Reps for Bündchen, 43, and Valente could not be reached for comment.

A second source confirmed that Bündchen and her family's jiu-jitsu instructor's feelings toward each other developed over time after initially having a platonic relationship.

"They started out as friends,” the second source tells PEOPLE. “He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce. Their friendship turned romantic after the divorce.”

Valente Brothers/Instagram; Tristar Media/Getty Joaquim Valente; Gisele Bündchen

The insider adds, “Joaquim is a great guy. He is down to earth, kind and inspiring. Gisele was hesitant about dating after the divorce. It's been very natural for her to date Joaquim.”

According to the exclusive source, she “loves that he is Brazilian” like her.

“They come from similar backgrounds. They both left Brazil very young. They have both created amazing lives for themselves in the U.S. They both love Miami, but also enjoy traveling. They both enjoy healthy living. Gisele's in a great space. She is happy and very much enjoying life. Joaquim is perfect for her,” the insider tells PEOPLE.

In January 2023, a separate insider told PEOPLE that Bündchen and Valente had been “spending a lot of time” with each other and even vacationed together in Costa Rica on numerous occasions, but had not gone further than a friendship at that point.

She was first seen with the jiu-jitsu pro in Costa Rica in November 2022.

Bündchen and her ex-husband, former NFL star Tom Brady, filed for divorce on Oct. 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage.

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, 2019

The former couple share two children together — son Benjamin Rein, 14, and daughter Vivian Lake, 11. Brady, 46, also has son Jack, 16, from a previous relationship.

In July, after rumors surfaced that a summer romance had been brewing between the retired NFL quarterback and model Irina Shayk, Bündchen wished her ex well.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that his ex-wife was "on holiday in Brazil at the moment and is living her life, but she’s said in the past that she just wants him to be happy.”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Gisele Bündchen

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview published in September, Bündchen told PEOPLE that she was prioritizing herself.

“When you feel good, you're a better mom, you're a better friend, you're calmer, you're more patient, you're more loving, you're more grounded. So you can't feel guilty about prioritizing yourself. Because that's loving you and loving the people you love the most, which are going to be impacted by how well you are. Because if you're sick, everyone's hurt," she said.



