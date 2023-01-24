Gisele Bündchen Is 'in a Good Frame of Mind' Post-Tom Brady Divorce (and Might Hit Met Gala Solo!)

Gisele

Gisele Bündchen is focusing on her career following her Oct. 28 divorce from Tom Brady.

A source close to the 42-year-old supermodel says that Bündchen is "starting over in a good frame of mind" and that she feels "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."

"She knows she made the right decision in her life, and is focused on her career and her kids," the source adds of Bündchen, who shares 12-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45.

The source also reveals that "Gisele will do what she needs to do and go where she needs to be, and I think that includes the Met Gala red carpet."

The annual fashion fête, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on the first Monday in May, will honor Karl Lagerfeld for its theme and the celebrity co-chairs have already been announced.

If Bündchen attends this year's high-profile fashion event, it would mark her first solo Met Gala in 15 years. As a long time face of Chanel and a close Lagerfeld collaborator, it wouldn't be surprising for her to honor the late designer on the Met red carpet.

The runway model has been a long-time attendee since 2003, but has been attending the affair with Brady by her side since their Met Gala debut in 2008, one year before they wed.

Within their Met Gala history, the now-exes were named two of the co-chairs of the 2017 "Art of the In-Between" exhibit honoring the work of Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo.

NEW YORK - MAY 05: Actress/model Gisele Bundchen and athlete Tom Brady attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

Since finalizing her split from the NFL player after 13 years of marriage, Bündchen is ready to dive back into work.

Not only did she kick off 2023 by starring in a new campaign with Louis Vuitton, she also made first red carpet appearance since the breakup at Vivara's 60th anniversary dinner in São Paulo in December dressed in gold.

"She is super charged about her career in the next few months," an insider told PEOPLE earlier month. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."

The same source said that "she feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," adding, "Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."

These days, Bündchen has also been spending quality time with her jiu jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, who she "adores and trusts," according to another insider close to the mom of two. But, the pair are not rushing to put a romantic label on their close bond.

"But I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," a source told PEOPLE. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."

Joaquim Valente, gisele bundchen

VALENTE BROTHERS jiujitsu/Instagram; Michael Loccisano/Getty

Bündchen took up the sport in 2021 and met Valente, alongside his brothers Pedro and Gui, when she brought Benjamin to their Miami martial arts academy, per a November interview with Dust magazine that can be found on the the Valente Brothers website.

The two first sparked romance rumors during Bündchen's family vacation to Costa Rica in November, which also included Valente and other children and adults, including one of the kids' school teachers. A source told PEOPLE they were not romantically involved at the time.