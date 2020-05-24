Gisele Bündchen Gives Daughter Vivian an At-Home Haircut as Tom Brady Takes Part in Golf Match

Gisele Bündchen can add hairstylist to her impressive resume!

On Sunday, the supermodel, 39, shared clips of herself giving her 7-year-old daughter Vivian Lake a trim, and showed fans how she carefully trimmed the ends. Bündchen got the approval of her daughter, writing "client satisfied" in Portuguese over one of the videos.

The model shares her daughter, as well as 10-year-old son Benjamin, with husband Tom Brady. The couple recently moved to Florida after the NFL star signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They are currently staying at a Tampa Bay mansion that they're renting from Derek Jeter. Prior to the move, the Brady family was spending some downtime in Costa Rica.

Also on Sunday, Brady took part in a two-on-two golf match at Florida's Medalist Golf Club with partner Phil Mickelson, competing against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in a charitable showdown benefiting coronavirus relief efforts.

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram Gisele Bündchen and Vivian Lake

Speaking to Vogue in April, Bündchen opened up about how she and Vivian were spending quality family time together during their stay-at-home social distancing, sharing a photo of one of their favorite activities.

"I feel this is a very important time to go inward and reflect on what is most important," Bündchen said. "I have been reflecting a lot on my life; on how I can be the best version of myself and share, with others, things that have helped me … taking time to meditate, working out, doing breathwork when I feel more anxious, and spending quality time with my kids. My daughter, Vivi, is in this photo with me!"

Gisele Bundchen/Vogue Gisele Bündchen and Vivian

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bündchen and Brady have also partnered with Wheels Up to donate 10 million meals to Feeding America, and donated 750,000 meals to a food bank in Tampa Bay.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.