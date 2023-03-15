Gisele Bündchen Flaunts Toned Figure While Out with Jiu-Jitsu Pro Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Costa Rica, COSTA RICA - AB-Solutely Fine! Gisele spotted AGAIN with her hunky jiu jitsu instructor as she returns to Costa Rica for 3rd time in 4 months! The newly single top model appeared in better form than EVER (check out those abs) as she went on a stroll with Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica. Gisele has made trips to Costa Rica in the past but interestingly she’s been there A LOT more since her split from Tom and rumors that she was dating Joaquim began to circulate. The 42 year old sported a chocolate colored bikini top and warm taupe mini for the outing. March 13, 2023

Gisele Bündchen is back in Costa Rica.

Almost a month after traveling to Brazil for the country's annual Carnival festivities, the supermodel, 42, jetted off to Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente by her side.

The pair was last seen in the Central American country going for a run together in January.

During their latest outing, Bündchen and Valente walked outside dressed casually with two large dogs beside them. Bündchen's toned abdomen was displayed as she wore a solid-print burnt orange tube top with a short, asymmetrical khaki-colored skirt. Valente wore green running shorts and a dark blue t-shirt.

Bündchen connected with Valente, along with his brothers Pedro and Gui, when she brought her son, Benjamin, 13, to their Miami-based martial arts academy.

She explained to Dust magazine in November in an article that can be found on the Valente Brothers website: "I have a friend who told me about the Valente brothers and their martial art school, and since I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction, I thought he might be interested in this."

Bündchen was first seen with the jiu-jitsu pro in November of last year, when the pair visited Provincia de Puntarenas (a province located on Costa Rica's coast), two weeks after her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady was finalized. They were joined by the supermodel's two children — son Benjamin and daughter Vivian Lake, 10 — and several other people, including one of the kids' school teachers.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE, "He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers. They are not dating."

Another source told PEOPLE in January that Bündchen and Valente share a tight bond, though they aren't rushing into putting any romantic label on their relationship.

"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," the insider said. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."

Bündchen shared a video with the instructor last year on her Instagram, writing that she felt "stronger" since partaking in his classes.

"I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better," she wrote in the post. "I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense."