Gisele Bündchen Enjoys Family Time in Brazil with Her Kids: 'Always in My Heart and Prayers'

The model mom shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram Gisele and daughter Vivian

Gisele Bündchen is enjoying family time.

The model mom, 43, shared scenes from some recent time in Brazil with daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13. The three can also be seen enjoying time with extended family — Bündchen's parents and siblings, as well as their kids.

"Always in my heart and prayers ❤️," she captured a post about the trip on Instagram Tuesday.

Bündchen recently sat down with PEOPLE in New York City following a panel for her new Gaia Herbspartnership and opened up about what it's like having her kids in school after homeschooling them for three years.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Gisele Bündchen Reveals Son Ben Wears No. 12 Jersey Like Dad Tom Brady as He Plays Football for First Time (Exclusive)

Bündchen — whose debut cookbook Nourish is available for pre-order now — said her kids were homeschooled through last year, which was sometimes overwhelming for the model, who noted, "I didn't even finish high school, so it was a little difficult."

"We got to know our challenges and find good support, and then I did that. Because in the beginning, it was like, 'Okay, I'm going to try this,' but then it was like, 'Wow, we're never leaving the house.'"

"It was crazy," she recalled. "I was in a new city, I didn't know anyone, and everything was new. Homeschool was great for that and then luckily, we were able to get a great teacher, a great tutor that taught both of them."

Tom Brady Instagram Gisele and kids horseback riding

Another unexpected upside of the homeschooling arrangement was the bond that was built between the siblings.

Story continues

"Their relationship became amazing because they were together all the time, Benny and Vivi," she shared. "Jack was in New York, but they were together all the time, so their relationship just blossomed, just became incredible. They're super close. And then, when we decided that Miami was going to be the place, then we decided to put them in school, for them to get back."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.