Gisele Bündchen Celebrates 'Sweet Dad and Loving Hubby' Tom Brady on Father's Day

Tom Brady is an MVP in the NFL — and an MVP dad.

Gisele Bündchen, 39, honored her quarterback husband on Father's Day on Sunday with a sweet message on Instagram, along with a photo of the couple with their daughter Vivian, 7, and 1o-year-old son Benjamin.

"To all the great dads out there, especially to my sweet dad and my loving hubby, Happy Father’s Day!" she began.

"Lovvvey, thank you for always being by my side nourishing our family in every way that you can. Thank you for loving us the way that you do and for always taking care of us and making us feel safe. We love you so much!" Bündchen concluded.

Brady is a dad of three: he also shares son John “Jack” Edward, 12, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The couple — who were married in 2009 — have been living in Florida after the quarterback, 42, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is currently renting a mansion from pal Derek Jeter.

Last month, the pair participated in a rendition of the viral couples' challenge for the model's first-ever TikTok video.

While the game usually just involves the opinions of the couple, Bündchen and Brady's included a guest appearance from Benjamin.

While Bündchen and Brady answered questions like, "Who is more patient?" and "Who eats more?" by pointing to the person who best fits the description, an extra pair of hands could be seen behind the couple.

Fans learned in the video that Brady is "more spoiled" than his wife, who Benjamin also said is the better driver.

The Buccaneers will begin the 2020 regular season with a game against the New Orleans Saints on September 13. Their first home game at the Raymond James Stadium is scheduled to take place a week later on September 20, when they will host the Carolina Panthers.