Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Her Kids’ Birthdays at Disney World: ‘We Had a Great Time!’

The mom of two shared photos of the family enjoying some of Disney's most popular attractions

Gisele Bündchen celebrated her children’s December birthdays with a magical trip.

On Monday, the mom of two shared an Instagram carousel of images of the family enjoying various attractions at Disney World.

“Another year and here we are again to celebrate the kids birthdays! Thank you @waltdisneyworld . We had a great time!” she wrote in both English and Portugese.

Bündchen, 43, shares son Benjamin Rein and daughter Vivian with ex Tom Brady. Benjamin turned 14 on Dec. 8, and Vivian turned 11 on Dec. 5.

According to the vacation photos the supermodel posted, the group visited the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom, the Hollywood Toy Hotel, the Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster in Toy Story Land and the iconic Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom.

Gisele took Vivian to the Orlando theme park for another birthday celebration when she turned double digits in 2022.

Vivian and Benjamin also visited Disney World in June with their dad, who captioned an Instagram post, "The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about tower of terror being 'mad chill') 😂."

Bündchen and Brady each shared heartfelt birthday tributes to both Vivian and Benjamin last week.

“Happy birthday my little sunshine!” Bündchen wrote to Vivian Tuesday. “I am so proud of you in every way. Thank you for making my life so much brighter!”

“Happy birthday to the sweetest boy!” the proud mom told Benjamin in a separate post a few days later. “You have the biggest heart and I feel so lucky I get to learn with you everyday. Te amo muito❤️Ps. One day your baby will stand as tall as you are. And you won’t be ready for it.”

Brady began his message to Vivian, “Happy 11th birthday to the sweetest little angel in my life! 😇”

“Watching you grow into the amazing person you are brings me so much joy,” he continued. “You are always a bright star 🌟 to all of us. Keep shining girlie girl, and never stop being the special, unique person you are. I Love you to the moon and back!"

Then on Benjamin’s birthday, the Super Bowl champ asked, “My son Benny, can you believe it? Fourteen years old already!”

“It seems like yesterday you were running around in your superhero cape, and now you’re definitely a superhero to me ❤️,” he added. “You’ve grown so much, and not just in height (seriously, watch out @gronk) You’ve grown in kindness, smarts, and all-around awesomeness. Your ability to make people laugh, your knack for solving problems, and your endless debating skills 🤣 make you a force to be reckoned with. We love you so much.”

“You are a blessing to us all and we adore you!” he added. “P.S. No, you can’t stay up until 3 AM playing video games now that you’re 14. Nice try tho 🤣”



