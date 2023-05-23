Gisele Bündchen auctions off dress for $48k at charity gala

A Stella McCartney gown previously worn by Gisele Bundchen has sold for a whopping $48,000 at the supermodel’s annual charity gala.

On 20 May, Bündchen attended the Luz Alliance Gala in Miami to benefit the Brazil Foundation. The Brazilian model wore the Stella McCartney dress to the event before auctioning it off her back, ultimately raising a reported $1m in humanitarian pandemic relief to families in Brazil.

The white gown, which featured a one-shoulder sleeve and swooping neckline, was previously worn by Bündchen at the Hollywood for Science Gala in 2019. Four years later, it appeared that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel had reworked the dress by removing the long cape that fell from the sleeve on one side.

Her stylist, Evet Sanchez, said on Instagram that Bündchen removed the cape to give the dress a “fresh” look. She styled the sustainable white gown with a matching ivory clutch, green heels, and emerald-and-diamond earrings.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of two shared her praise for those who attended the event and donated to the Luz Alliance Fund – which Bündchen founded in 2020 to support environmental conservation and rehabilitation projects in Brazil.

“I used to think how can I make a difference?” she captioned the post, which included photos from the charity gala. “I am just one person in this enormous world and there is just too much to do, but early on I understood that to amplify change it is essential to join forces and that through dedication and collaboration, everything is possible.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone who was at the Luz Alliance Gala yesterday, helping us to support nature,” she continued. “Together we were able to raise funds that will help so many people and projects in Brazil.”

Bündchen added, “As Desmond Tutu said: ‘Do your little bit of good where you are; it’s those little bits of good put together that overwhelm the world.’”

During the event, Gisele Bündchen also made a rare red carpet appearance with her fraternal twin sister, Patricia. Speaking to People, she thanked her sister for the work she’s done with the Brazil Foundation and expressed how happy she was to attend the gala with her.

“This was my first gala and couldn’t have done it without my sister Pati who worked diligently with the Brazil Foundation to organise this special evening,” Bündchen said. “It was very special to have her here tonight. She worked so hard to organise this event as she does every day.”

Gisele Bündchen previously wore the white Stella McCartney gown at the Hollywood for Science Gala in 2019 (Getty Images)

The model went on to describe her close relationship with her twin sister, adding: “I know she’s got my back like I got hers. We trust each other and we always want the best for one another and that is priceless.”

Bündchen, who announced her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady last year, also reflected on how much her family means to her. In addition to Patricia, she has four other sisters: Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela, and Raquel.

“My family is everything to me and my sisters are my best friends even if sometimes we disagree,” she shared. “Family is what gives us our foundation, they are our greatest teachers, and they help us become who we are.”

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, who finalised their divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, share a 12-year-old son, Benjamin, and nine-year-old daughter, Vivian.