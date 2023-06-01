‘Gisele is absolute goals’: See supermodel strip down on the beach for her new gig

For Gisele, life right now is just beachy.

Post divorce, the supermodel is all over the place, donating money to local causes, hitting the Met Gala solita, doing all kinds of watersports with her kids (and rumored flame) and now starring in a major ad campaign.

Gisele appears in a new promo video for Louis Vuitton, which premiered Thursday, and now we can remember why the Brazilian beauty is one of the highest paid in the biz.

In the campaign called “Horizons Never End,” the 42-year-old mother of two gets into the back of a chauffeured car, which takes her to a remote beach in South Florida, where she strips down to a brown LV swimsuit and sits on a fancy piece of luggage.

“In pursuit of a tropical escape, Gisele Bundchen travels to Miami with her Horizon luggage seeking out the sun,” says the French fashion house’s Instagram caption.

OK, so she didn’t have to travel far. Bundchen has not one, but two, homes in the area since her well publicized split from Tom Brady, who is currently sailing around Italy, but whatevs.

Commenters under the LV post couldn’t get enough and a few even threw the NFL legend some shade, writing “Tom Brady made a huge mistake losing her.”

“Number one.”

“Gisele is absolute goals.”

“I love that she’s back modeling,” gushed another. “Just like that!”

Others were mildly surprised to see Bundchen tote a bulky wheeler (price tag: $3,400 and up) to the ocean’s edge.

“Who takes an LV bag to the beach?” complained one critic who received over 100 likes. “It’s going to be all covered in sand!”

Again, we must emphasize this is Gisele, who is a queen, fronting for an iconic brand; and once we cash in that scratch-off, we will buy whatever it is they are selling.