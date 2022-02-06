Giroux named MVP, Metropolitan team wins NHL All-Star Game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New Jersey Devils
    New Jersey Devils
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Vegas Golden Knights
    Vegas Golden Knights
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Claude Giroux
    Claude Giroux
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jack Hughes
    Jack Hughes
    American ice hockey player

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 on Saturday in the final 3-on-3 match to win the NHL All-Star Game.

New Jersey’s Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza's first trip to Las Vegas, which has become a major stage for hockey's top league since the expansion Vegas Golden Knights entered in 2017.

The 34-year-old Giroux, a seven-time All-Star who could be on the move soon after spending his entire career with the Flyers, won his first All-Star MVP award with two goals in the final and another in the semifinal.

He also picked up the $1 million check shared among the winning team as the captain of the Metropolitan squad. Giroux got the job at late notice in place of Alex Ovechkin, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Giroux clearly took the All-Star showcase seriously, showing off his goal-scoring abilities to any less-serious competitors — and perhaps to any potential suitors for the veteran forward, an asset that could be cashed in by Philadelphia before he hits unrestricted free agency this summer.

Carolina’s Frederik Andersen was the standout goalie, allowing just three goals and picking up an assist.

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NHL’s midseason showcase returned to action with the 3-on-3 tournament format introduced in 2016 and employed in the previous five All-Star events.

Hughes scored two goals for the Metropolitan team in its 6-4 win over the Pacific in the first semifinal. Alex DeBrincat and Jordan Kyrou then got a pair of goals apiece in the Central's 8-5 win over the Atlantic in the second semifinal.

The Pacific's loss disappointed a home crowd that wanted to cheer on its three Golden Knights All-Stars in the final. Vegas coach Peter DeBoer kept the event in perspective — and even confirmed that Las Vegas nightlife might have played a role in any sluggish starts by the world's greatest hockey talents.

“We got off to a slow start,” DeBoer said. “That was probably due to late-night Vegas activities last night, but we eventually got into the game. ... I'll be honest with you, I'm a little hung over today. I'm not going to lie to you. Yesterday I was fully focused on the skills (competition), and there was some excellent stuff, but today is a little bit foggy for me.”

DeBoer gave the Vegas crowd what it wanted and started his own Jonathan Marchessault, Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo with Anaheim goalie John Gibson.

But Washington first-time All-Star Tom Wilson scored for the Metropolitan team on the game's first shot just 13 seconds after the opening faceoff, thoroughly annoying the Vegas crowd. Sin City has booed Wilson at every opportunity ever since his late hit on Marchessault in Game 1 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final eventually won by the Caps.

Wilson's goal was the second-fastest to begin an All-Star Game under any format, topped only by Rick Nash's 12-second goal in 2009.

High-scoring Edmonton stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl didn't find the net for the Pacific. McDavid also finished a surprising fourth in the Fastest Skater competition during Friday's skills challenge.

The Central blitzed the Atlantic in the second semifinal, scoring five goals in the second period.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Trucker protests: Man arrested after 4 injured during protest near Manitoba legislature

    Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver said Saturday that a man had been arrested after four people were injured when a vehicle reportedly drove through a group of protesters that were part of the "Freedom Convoy" demonstrating near the Manitoba legislature. He said the vehicle fled from the area but police eventually stopped it and arrested the driver, who is facing multiple charges including assault. Three of the injured were treated on scene, and the fourth was treated at hospital but released.

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000

    BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann crossed the finish line, and looked up at her time, bent over with exhaustion. She tugged off her hood, her face crumpling with emotion. Four years since she narrowly missed the podium in Pyeongchang, with countless monotonous turns of the oval in between, the hard work had paid off. The 26-year-old from Ottawa captured not only Canada's first medal of the Beijing Olympics, a bronze in long-track speedskating's 3,000 metres, but the first medal by a Canadian woman in

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Fred VanVleet ‘proud, humbled, honoured’ to be an all-star, still chasing Kyle Lowry’s greatness

    Fred VanVleet met with the media after being named an all-star for the first time on Thursday. He discussed what it meant to get the nod and how proud he was to be selected by the coaches. He mentioned his appreciation for DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, and his special relationship with Pascal Siakam. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • Vucevic has 36 points, 17 rebounds to help Bulls beat Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 points and had 17 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 31 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the field and had four assists and three blocks to help Eastern Conference-leading Chicago win for the four time in six games. All-Star Zach LaVine sat out because of back spasms. Caris LeVert had a season-high 42 points for Indiana. The recently signed Terry Taylor had 21 points, 14 rebounds

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Uyghur activist urges Olympians to put pressure on China with podium gesture

    Kabir Qurban remembers being proud of his new home as he and his parents attended the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010. But Qurban, who immigrated to Canada with his Uyghur parents in 2007, says nobody should be happy about China hosting the Games, which are set to begin in Beijing on Feb. 4. He says more than 30 of his Uyghur family members are living under government oppression in China's Xinjiang region. "To allow China to hold such an event, it brings the quality of the Olympic Games down,"

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • Draisaitl, Caufield, Jim Benning: The NHL predictions we got wrong

    On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian and the crew take a midseason moment to reflect on NHL predictions they made but would like to take back. Who would have thought Jim Benning would be fired, that Cole Caufield wouldn't build on his performances in last year's playoffs and that Leon Draisaitl would have more goals than Connor McDavid?The Zone Time crew also rank the NHL's best teams at the All-Star break, and Julian hosts an impromptu Olympic hockey trivia game.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.

  • The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they'll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference Saturday, not far from the halfpipe where he'll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he'll be hanging 'em up for good after the medal round next week. “In my mind, I've decided this will be my last competition,” he s