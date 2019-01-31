Girona vs. Real Madrid Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Copa Del Rey

Girona hosts Real Madrid in the second leg of a Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Thursday, Jan. 31. Kickoff from Estadi Montilivi is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid won the first leg, 4–2, with Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema scoring twice late in a three-minute span to open up the aggregate lead. Girona does have two away goals in its back pocket, thanks to an early strike from Anthony Lozano and a penalty kick from Alex Granell.

The winner will advance to the semifinals, joining Barcelona, Valencia and Real Betis.

Here's how to watch Thursday's matchup:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

