Girona vs Real Madrid

A big challenge

Girona receives the visit of Real Madrid with the aim of recovering from the elimination in the Copa del Rey and extending the sweet moment they are going through in the league. Los Blancos have started the season with an irregular performance, despite the fact that they have dropped few points in domestic competition and have in their ranks differential players such as Vinícius Junior or Kylian Mbappé, signed this summer. Second with 33 points, Real Madrid come into the match having lost last Thursday at San Mamés against Athletic (2-1), the second defeat of the season after also losing at home to Barça. In addition, they have dropped points in three more away games, drawing against Mallorca, Las Palmas and Atleti, and have only been able to win against Leganés and Celta in six away games.

Real Madrid's own names

Despite winning La Liga and the Champions League last season, Real Madrid has been reinforced with one of the biggest stars of current soccer as Kylian Mbappé, and has in its squad very important names such as Courtois in goal, the veteran Modric in the engine room, Bellingham or Valverde, lethal coming from the second line, Rodrygo, unbalanced on the right side, or the solidity of Rüdiger at the back. Vinícius is the top scorer with twelve goals, followed by Mbappé himself with ten in all competitions. In charge of the team for the fourth consecutive season in his second spell at the club is Carlo Ancelotti.

Míchel: “We have to play a perfect match”

The coach has encouraged the fans to enjoy two top matches at Montilivi, such as Real Madrid and Liverpool, in just three days. Therefore, he encouraged the team to “get up” and compete to stay up in the league to fight for nice challenges at the end of the season. Regarding Real Madrid, Míchel said that he expects “a team with great players, the champion of La Liga and Champions League”, and assured that to win “we have to play a perfect game, because we will be playing against one of the best teams in the world”.

The precedents

Girona have managed to face Real Madrid on several occasions, and the precedents show it: three wins and a draw, for six defeats. Last season, the Whites won both games, but the previous season four goals from Taty Castellanos allowed them to defeat them at Montilivi (4-2), which also happened in the first official clash in 2017, that time with two goals from Stuani and Portu (2-1). The remaining victory and draw were at the Bernabéu in 2019 and 2022, respectively.