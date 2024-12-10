Girona vs Liverpool LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Girona vs Liverpool LIVE!

Liverpool return to Champions League action tonight as they head to Spain for their first-ever meeting with Girona. The Reds are sitting pretty at the top of the standings with just three matches remaining in the new league phase and could seal their automatic progress through to the last 16 as soon as this week with a sixth straight European win at the Estadi Montilivi and if other results go their way, avoiding the play-off round in the New Year.

Arne Slot’s side should be well-rested after seeing their Merseyside derby clash postponed and will be eager to make a return to winning ways after their run of seven consecutive victories across all competitions was halted in a thrilling draw at Newcastle. They will be favourites to overcome a Girona team - part of the City Football Group - who sit down in 30th after winning just one game so far during their maiden run in Europe’s elite club competition, having been the story of LaLiga last term as they finished third.

Alisson will return for Liverpool in a major boost after missing the last 11 matches due to injury. Follow Girona vs Liverpool live below!

Here we go!

Players have emerged from the tunnel and out onto the pitch.

The Champions League anthem will blast through the speakers, followed by the player handshakes, team photo and then kick-off.

Slot on Alisson recall

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says Alisson Becker is “completely ready” after returning to the starting lineup for this evening’s Champions League clash.

"Really good, first of all for him and for us,” the Dutchman told TNT Sport. "He's worked really hard to come back, we didn't want to take any risks at all and that's why we didn't put him in earlier.

"Now, in our opinion, he is completely ready fitness-wise."

Not long now!

Less than 15 minutes to go until kick-off at the Estadi Montilivi

Liverpool aiming to make it six straight wins in this season's Champions League league phase.

Leaky Liverpool

Liverpool have one of the meanest defences in the Champions League this season, conceding just once in their five games so far.

However, the Reds are leaking goals at an alarming rate on the road at the moment, conceding two or more in their last four away games across all competitions.

Girona hope

Girona may go into today’s game sitting 30th in the table but, regardless of the result against Liverpool, they’ll have a chance to qualify for the play-off round in their final two games.

Though they do face AC Milan and Arsenal in the new year.

Gravenberch: "I am just happy"

Ryan Gravenberch says he’s pleased to be showing Liverpool fans what he’s really capable of following a frustrating first season.

“For me, the first season was not that frustrating,” he told reporters. “My aim was to play a lot more minutes than I had before and I did.

“Now, I am just happy to play 90 minutes again and be every game on the pitch and that I show myself. I am really happy to be part of this team.”

Goalkeeping pecking order

Former Liverpool winger Steve McManaman has weighed in on the goalkeeping debate with Caoimhin Kelleher making way for Alisson Becker this evening.

“He’s certainly done himself justice, but unfortunately there’s no role like it in a football team. There’s a number one and there’s a pecking order with the goalkeepers,” he said on TNT Sport.

“That is the No.1, Alisson Becker.”

UEFA Youth League result

Earlier today the respective youth teams played out a four-goal thriller in the UEFA Youth League.

Trent Kone-Doherty’s late equaliser earned Liverpool’s U19s - with 10-men - a 2-2 draw with Girona in their final game of the league phase.

Liverpool dressing room

Behind the scenes at the Estadi Montilivi as the away team’s dressing room is prepared ahead of kick-off.

Liverpool's bench

Just to highlight the lack of options at Arne Slot’s disposal this evening, he’s only selected eight substitutes from a maximum allowance of 12.

Youngsters James McConnell and James Norris have made the trip whilst Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Konstantinos Tsimikas are all back in the UK.

Familiar names in the Girona XI

Girona have named a side packed with players who will be familiar to those who follow the Premier League.

Paulo Gazzaniga, Daley Blind, Donny Van de Beek, Oriol Romeu, Bryan Gil and Arnaut Danjuma all start for the hosts as does ex-Watford youngster Yáser Asprilla.

Alisson returns

The big team news for Liverpool is the return of Alisson Becker in goal after two months on the sidelines. He replaces Caoimhin Kelleher in one of four changes made from the side that started at Newcastle United last time out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai also return to the XI with Jarell Quansah, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo making way.

Substitutes

Girona substitutes: Lopez, Garcia, Martinez, Lopez, Stuani, Ruiz, Solis, Martin, Portu, Clua, Kim, Jastin Garcia

Liverpool substitutes: Jaros, Kelleher, Endo, Gakpo, Elliott, McConnell, Norris, Quansah

Girona XI

Girona XI: Gazzaniga; Frances, Juanpe, Krejci, Blind; Van de Beek, Romeu, Gutierrez; Asprilla, Gil; Danjuma

Liverpool XI

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Darwin, Diaz

Team news imminent

We are expecting the team news to be announced shortly.

Champions League fixtures today

Here is how matchday six of this season’s Champions League league phase is shaping up tonight.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic

Girona vs Liverpool

Atalanta vs Real Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen vs Inter Milan

Brest vs PSV Eindhoven

Club Brugge vs Sporting Lisbon

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa

Red Bull Salzburg vs Paris Saint-Germain

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Bayern Munich

Girona form

Girona were arguably the surprise package in La Liga this season and qualifying for the Champions League was a massive achievement.

This season, however, they’ve been steady but go into today’s game on the back of one victory in their last five games.

Furthermore, Girona have been dumped out of the Copa del Rey by Spanish fourth division side Logrones and lost 3-0 at home to Real Madrid in the past week.

Predicted Liverpool XI

With Arne Slot confirming he has no plans to rotate his side this evening, it will be interesting to see what team he selects against Girona.

Of course, the Dutchman has Alisson Becker available for selection once again following injury but Caoimhin Kelleher has excelled in his absence so an immediate recall may not happen,

Click here as we attempt to predict the Liverpool XI vs Girona.

The calm before the storm at the quaint Estadi Montilivi, which has a capacity of just 14,624.

Liverpool were given an allocation of only 492 tickets for this trip...

Slot uncertain if top-eight finish would benefit title bid

15:51 , George Flood

Arne Slot also insisted that he was unsure if clinching a top-eight spot in the Champions League would benefit his side’s Premier League title push.

The first-eight finishers in the new-look competition this year qualify directly for the last 16, while the teams that place ninth to 24th go through to a two-legged play-off tie and the rest are eliminated from Europe altogether.

"If we end up in the top eight I assume these clubs end up in the top eight as well: Arsenal I think 95 percent sure, City have to do a bit more maybe but they are able to win three times in a row so then they will be in top eight," said Slot.

"Of course it seems to be really helpful to end up first eight but if every time you play all your (first-choice) starters, as we have done almost every time, then you also need the results because we try to finish as high as possible and also to skip the next round.

"If in the end it means by playing starters always and skipping the next round and still we have a very difficult draw then maybe we will think about it differently next season, what we will do in the group stage.

"You never know if it (missing the play-off round) is an advantage. Until now we have played every three days and we haven't done that bad - maybe we should implement some friendly games if we finish top eight!

"But we are pushing really hard to finish top eight for the best possible seeding but also to skip that round."

No Liverpool rotation as Slot plans strong team tonight

15:44 , George Flood

Still boasting an impressive 100 per cent record in the Champions League against a team who have just one win to their name in the competition so far, Arne Slot could be forgiven for rotating his squad in Spain this evening.

However, having been afforded an unexpected weekend off following the postponement of the Merseyside derby and with designs on securing safe passage through to the last 16 as quickly as possible, the Dutchman has no plans to field a weakened team against Girona.

"If we played Everton we might have played the same team but you never know what that intense fixture could lead to," Slot told reporters last night.

"I think it was a good decision to cancel it and if you play a special game like that it needs to be played in good circumstances, it was a good decision.

"Now everyone is really ready so no reason to rotate from last match, so we will start with a very good team tomorrow."

Girona vs Liverpool prediction

15:34 , George Flood

Girona have lost all but one of their European games so far this season and have it all to do against a strong Liverpool outfit.

Liverpool to win, 3-1.

Early Girona team news: Hosts suffer Miovski blow

15:32 , George Flood

Girona’s list of absentees tonight includes former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, who is sidelined after suffering an ankle injury in training.

Ukraine winger Viktor Tsygankov and midfielder Yangel Herrera are also missing, while Colombian Jhon Solis is a doubt.

Early Liverpool team news: Alisson returns but Mac Allister banned

15:23 , George Flood

Liverpool are boosted tonight by the return of first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, who trained at Kirkby on Monday before being named in Arne Slot’s 19-man travelling squad.

The Brazilian has missed the last 11 matches across all competitions with a hamstring tendon injury sustained in the win over Crystal Palace in early October, though should replace deputy Caoimhin Kelleher in Catalonia.

Diogo Jota was also back in training on Monday after several weeks out with a chest issue, though is not part of the squad tonight.

Summer signing Federico Chiesa had been on the verge of being back involved for Liverpool this week, but misses out again with illness.

Slot remains without defenders Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas due to injury, while Alexis Mac Allister is suspended.

How to watch Girona vs Liverpool

15:18 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ website and app.

Girona vs Liverpool live

15:16 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Girona vs Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Reds travel to Spain today boasting a 100 per cent record in the new league phase and sitting top of the standings with five wins from five so far, as they look to secure the latest victory that could see them seal automatic progress through to the last 16 with two games to spare, depending on results elsewhere.

Arne Slot’s side will be eager to return to winning ways after seeing a formidable sequence of seven straight wins across all competitions halted in a six-goal thriller at Newcastle, before then having their Merseyside derby clash with Everton postponed.

Girona - last season’s LaLiga surprise package who are part of the City Football Group - are preparing to face English opposition for the first time tonight, having won just once so far in their maiden campaign in the Champions League.

Kick-off at the Estadi Montilivi is at the earlier time of 5:45pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest build-up, team news and live updates.