Girona vs Arsenal: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, latest team news, TV, live stream, odds today

Arsenal face Girona tonight in the Champions League (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are tonight in Spain looking for the point needed against Girona to secure their spot in the Champion League knockout stage.

A 3-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb last week has all but confirmed a top-eight finish in the League Phase, with only a highly unlikely string of results forcing a play-off next month.

With Manchester City to come at the weekend, Mikel Arteta could rotate his team somewhat against a Spanish side who have struggled to get points on the board - and goals in the net - during their competition debut.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Girona vs Arsenal is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

The match will take place at Estadi Montilivi.

Where to watch Girona vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Girona vs Arsenal team news

Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, formerly of Tottenham, is an injury doubt, so could be replaced by Pau Torres, also formerly of Tottenham. Bryan Gil, on loan from Tottenham, is banned so Arnaut Danjuma, formerly of Tottenham, should deputise.

Daley Blind, formerly of Manchester United, was forced off against Rayo Vallecano, so is expected to miss out. Donny van de Beek, formerly of Manchester United, and Oriol Romeu, formerly of Chelsea, should start. Arsenal have Myles Lewis-Skelly available meaning he will likely start in defence.

Captain Martin Odegaard and midfielder Mikel Merino are fit again after missing the win at Wolves. Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White are all still sidelined.

Girona vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal have not been at their best in recent weeks and this could be another close-fought clash. Girona's exit has already been decided, but their performances have arguably warranted more than just three points from seven games.

The Gunners need a point to secure a top-eight finish, and should get at least that.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This is the first ever meeting between the two teams.

Girona vs Arsenal match odds

Girona: 7/2

Draw: 23/10

Arsenal: 8/15

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).