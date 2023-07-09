Girona sign Bayern Munich defender Daley Blind

Girona have signed Bayern Munich defender Daley Blind

Blind has a wealth of experience at top European clubs. He has played 333 games for Ajax and 141 games for Manchester United. The new Girona player has also played for Groningen and Bayern Munich. He played for the Bavarian club last season. Born in Amsterdam 33 years ago, Blind has also competed in the Champions League and Europa League.

Blind's experience is not only limited to club competitions, but he also boasts an enviable record with the Netherlands national team. The defender has played at virtually every international level for the Netherlands. With the senior national team, for example, he has played 110 games and was among those selected to defend the Dutch jersey at the World Cups in Brazil and Qatar.

Girona's new signing stands out for being a very versatile player on the pitch as he can play as a left back, as a pivot and as a central defender.

