Girona 0-1 Liverpool: Slot's Reds find a way to win - again

[Getty Images]

Liverpool have got that habit that all successful teams have: they know how to find a way to win.

Tuesday's 1-0 victory at Girona was by no means a standout performance from Arne Slot's team but the current Champions League and Premier League leaders are getting over the line at crucial moments in both competitions at present.

In truth, the narrow win in Catalonia looked like it could end in stalemate - even if Liverpool marginally edged proceedings - before Luis Diaz won the penalty that would ultimately decide the contest.

The referee had initially waved away the Colombian's protests but, following a VAR review, former Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek was adjudged to have fouled the winger.

Once again, talisman Mohamed Salah stepped up and converted from the spot, earning Slot's side a valuable three points that now has them on the verge of the knockout stages before any other club.

Whether it was coming back from a goal down to beat Brighton or recovering from a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 at Southampton, Liverpool are showing a never-say-die attitude that has many tipping them for success across the board in 2024-25.

While Slot was "far from pleased" with his team's performance, the Dutchman can certainly not knock the Reds' current knack of simply finding a way to win.