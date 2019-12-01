Giro Empire ACC shoes still under $85 for Cyber Monday
The Giro Empire reintroduced laces to road cycling, and over the years they have become some of our favourite riding shoes. For Black Friday, Jenson USA slashed 72 per cent off the RRP, a deal which remains available into Cyber Monday. There are two colours, and sizes range from EU39 - EU47, for only $84.99.
Giro Empire ACC Road Shoes | 72% off at Jenson USA
Was $300 | Now $84.99
Lace up a pair of Giro Empire ACC shoes in blue or black for under $85, in sizes from EU39-47.View Deal
Cyber Monday at Cyclingnews
Cyber Monday retailer roundup
Wiggle Cyber Monday
Backcountry Cyber Monday
Evans Cycles Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday by category
Cyber Monday bike deals
Cyber Monday road bikes
Cyber Monday helmet deals
Cyber Monday turbo trainer deals
Cyber Monday e-bike deals
Cyber Monday cycling clothing
Cyber Monday by brand
Cyber Monday Specialized bike sale
Trek Bikes Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday GoPro deals
Rapha Cyber Monday
Giro initially developed the Empire for Taylor Phinney to use at the 2012 Giro d'Italia and that year's London Olympic Games, and they have since found their way onto the feet of riders ranging from Grand Tour winners, to hipsters, to weekend warriors. Not only that, the Empire inspired almost every other shoe brand to launch a similar lace-up model.
The sole is made from Easton's EC90ACC carbon fibre and sees a stack height of 6.5mm. The upper is a seamless material that Giro calls Premium Evofiber – a perforated microfibre material that looks and feels like leather, but is surprisingly breathable and doesn't stretch in the wet.
Inside, Giro includes its SuperNatural footbed, complete with adjustable arch support and the shoes are claimed to weigh 215g in size 42. Even better, you can have a pair for less than a Benjamin on Black Friday and into Cyber Monday.
Deals galore are to be had this weekend, so don't miss out! Check out our round-up of the best Cyber Monday bike deals for even more discounts.
Cyber Monday cycling deals from around the web:
Wiggle: Up to 60% off
Chain Reaction Cycles: Up to 50% off
BackCountry: USA Only - deals on Cervelo, Pinarello and more
Evans cycles: 40% off Cannondale
Tredz: Over £1million of savings per week
Rutland Cycling: Up to 50% off Liv, 45% off Giant
Ribble Cycles: Up to £500 off
Tweeks Cycles: Up to 96% off
Hargroves Cycles: At least £1000 off Pinarello
Cyclestore: Deals on bikes, clothing and accessories
Leisure Lakes: Discounts on Specialized, Trek and more
ProBikeKit: Clothing deals on Castelli
Jenson USA: Up to 91% off
Halfords: Half price Garmin
Amazon: Cheap Garmin and GoPro
Walmart: More cheap Garmin and GoPro deals