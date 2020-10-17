Giro d'Italia stage 14 Live – Continued

Race hub
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) 42:40
Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) 43:06
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) 43:49
Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) 43:51
Josef Černy (CCC Team) 43:56
Tanel Kangert (EF Pro Cycling) 44:13
Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) 44:40
Matteo Sobrero (NTT Pro Cycling) 44:46
Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) 44:46
Mikkel Bjerg (UA Team Emirates) 45:12
We've experienced a hiccup in our live coverage, apologies for that. Hopefully this page will be in full working order.
We've missed McNulty put in a stunning ride to third at the finish. He finished 1:09 down on Ganna and will gain places today.
Meanwhile, João Almeida is having a great ride too. He's fourth at the second checkpoint and should gain time on all of his GC rivals.