Giro d'Italia stage 14 Live – Continued

View photos 2020 Giro d'Italia stage 14 More

Race hub



Start List



Giro d'Italia: Ulissi makes it two on stage 13



Giro d'Italia 2020 stage 14 time trial start times



How to watch the 2020 Giro d'Italia – TV, live stream from anywhere

Provisional

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) 42:40

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers) 43:06

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) 43:49

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) 43:51

Josef Černy (CCC Team) 43:56

Tanel Kangert (EF Pro Cycling) 44:13

Jan Tratnik (Bahrain McLaren) 44:40

Matteo Sobrero (NTT Pro Cycling) 44:46

Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling) 44:46

Mikkel Bjerg (UA Team Emirates) 45:12

We've experienced a hiccup in our live coverage, apologies for that. Hopefully this page will be in full working order.

We've missed McNulty put in a stunning ride to third at the finish. He finished 1:09 down on Ganna and will gain places today.

Meanwhile, João Almeida is having a great ride too. He's fourth at the second checkpoint and should gain time on all of his GC rivals.