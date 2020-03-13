Giro d'Italia postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Richard Carapaz

The organisers of the Giro d'Italia have announced that the 2020 edition will not be held in May due to the impact and fears of the developing coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

Any new date for the Italian Grand Tour will only be announced after April 3, when the first Italian decree on quarantine actions in Italy ends and only after consultation with the Italian government and international sports institutions.



The 2020 Giro d'Italia had been due to start with an individual time trial in Budapest on Saturday May 9, followed by two other stages in Hungary before a plane transfer to Sicily. The remaining stages were due to be held in the Italy before finishing in Milan on May 31.





Earlier on Friday the Hungarian government commissioner Máriusz Révész announced via a Facebook post, that the opening stages would not be held, anticipating RCS Sport's announcement regarding the entire race.

"In response to the spread of the coronavirus the Hungarian government has declared a state of emergency. This prohibits the organization of mass events and makes it impossible to organize international events," RCS Sport explained. "All parties have agreed that they are determined to work together to enable the Giro d'Italia to depart from Hungary at a later time. "RCS Sport, having taken note of the international and national situation, announces that the date of the 2020 Giro d’Italia is thereby postponed.

"The new date will be announced no earlier than 3 April when the provisions of the D.P.C.M. (Decreto del Presidente del Consiglio dei Ministri della Repubblica Italiana – Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic) of 4 March 2020 will end, and only after having consulted with the appropriate representatives of the Italian Government, local and territorial authorities and Italian and international sports institutions."

Earlier this week, UCI president David Lappartient has said that it would be a "disaster" for cycling if the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France cannot take place due to the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Europe.

RCS Sport has already been obliged to postpone Milan-San Remo, Tirreno-Adriatico, Strade Bianche and the Giro di Sicilia due to the spread of Covid-19 in Italy.

Earlier this week, the entire country was placed in lockdown, with all sporting events and public gatherings prohibited until at least April 3.

Other European sports have also been massively affected by the spread of coronavirus, with football championships put on hold, sparking doubts about the European championships set for June across Europe, the Tour de France (June 27-July 19) and the Tokyo Olympic Games in late July and August.

The cycling calendar could be totally redesigned with races postponed until the second half or final months of the year.

"We've also got to understand what UEFA will do about the Euro 2020 football tournament," Vegni told the Adnkronos news agency on Thursday. "The issue of dates for all sport is a huge puzzle that is difficult to work out."