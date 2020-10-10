Giro d'Italia: Alex Dowsett solos to victory on stage 8

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) won the second Giro d’Italia stage of his career in a nail-biting finish into Vieste on Saturday. The British rider was part of an original six-man breakaway on stage 8 and attacked several times with his winning move coming with 18.3km to go. He held off a late chase from the remnants of the break to win the stage ahead of Salvatore Puccio (Ineos) and Matt Holmes (Lotto Soudal).
Dowsett’s first stage win in the Giro d’Italia came back in 2013 when he beat Bradley Wiggins in the individual time trial into Saltara and this was just as special for the 32-year-old who is yet to sign a contract for a WorldTour team in 2021.
The Briton did his chances of a inking new offer a world of good with a ride that displayed both his time trialing skills but also his dogged determination. Although he held a 50 second lead heading onto the final climb his advantage was slashed to just over 20 seconds at the summit but Dowsett rallied to take a well-deserved win.