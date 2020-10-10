Giro d'Italia: Alex Dowsett solos to victory on stage 8

Image 1 of 18

At the start of stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia

The riders arrive for the start of stage 8 at the Giro d'Italia

Astana on stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia

Rohan Dennis (Ineos Grenadiers)

The riders head out on stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia

Trek Segafredo set the pace at the Giro d'Italia

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 8th stage Giovinazzo - Vieste 200 km - 10/10/2020 - Joao Almeida (POR - Deceuninck - Quick Step) - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Team Ineos)

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 8th stage Giovinazzo - Vieste 200 km - 10/10/2020 - Scenery - Bora - Hansgrohe

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 8th stage Giovinazzo - Vieste 200 km - 10/10/2020 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - Team Ineos)

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 8th stage Giovinazzo - Vieste 200 km - 10/10/2020 - Scenery

Giro d'Italia 2020 - 103th Edition - 8th stage Giovinazzo - Vieste 200 km - 10/10/2020 - Scenery

Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) won the second Giro d’Italia stage of his career in a nail-biting finish into Vieste on Saturday. The British rider was part of an original six-man breakaway on stage 8 and attacked several times with his winning move coming with 18.3km to go. He held off a late chase from the remnants of the break to win the stage ahead of Salvatore Puccio (Ineos) and Matt Holmes (Lotto Soudal).

Dowsett’s first stage win in the Giro d’Italia came back in 2013 when he beat Bradley Wiggins in the individual time trial into Saltara and this was just as special for the 32-year-old who is yet to sign a contract for a WorldTour team in 2021.

The Briton did his chances of a inking new offer a world of good with a ride that displayed both his time trialing skills but also his dogged determination. Although he held a 50 second lead heading onto the final climb his advantage was slashed to just over 20 seconds at the summit but Dowsett rallied to take a well-deserved win.

