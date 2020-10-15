Giro d'Italia: 17 police escort officers positive for COVID-19

Seventeen police escort officers at the Giro d’Italia and the accompanying Giro d’Italia E-Bike event have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. According to a report by Italian news agency ANSA, the cases emerged on Sunday and Monday while the Giro was in the Abruzzo region.

All the police officers have been placed in quarantine in a hotel in Francavilla a Mare.

RCS Sport confirmed the 17 cases to Cyclingnews but were unable to specify if, or how many of, the officers were part of the race caravan or part of the accompanying Giro E-bike event that is held a few hours before the men’s race.

RCS Sport said the officers have been replaced to ensure the safety of the race. Thursday’s 12th stage is in the hills behind Cesenatico.

A number of the Giro d’Italia and Giro E-bike police escort officers have stayed in the same hotels as other race staff and teams.

