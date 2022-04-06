‘Girls5eva’ Season 2 Lands Amber Ruffin, the Property Brothers and More Guest Stars

Peacock announced the newest slate of guest stars joining its original musical comedy series “Girls5eva” for Season 2.

The guest stars include Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”), Chad L. Coleman (“The Wire,” “The Walking Dead”), Drew and Jonathan Scott (“Property Brothers”), Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”), Hoda Kotb (“Today,” “NBC News”), Tim Meadows (“The Goldbergs,” “Mean Girls”), Grey Henson (“Mean Girls the Musical,” “A Journal for Jordan”), James Monroe Inglehart (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), John Lutz (“30 Rock,” “Sisters”), Judy Gold (“Better Things,” “Search Party”), Mario Cantone (“And Just Like That,” “Sex and the City”), Pat Battle (“NBC New York”) and Piter Marek (“The Blacklist,” “Ugly Betty”). Previously announced new guest stars also include Amy Sedaris (“Strangers with Candy,” “Elf”) and Neil Flynn (“Mean Girls,” “Scrubs”).

The new cast members will be joined by returning guest stars Andrew Rannels (“The Boys in the Band,” “The Prom”), Ashley Park (“Emily in Paris”), Daniel Breaker (“Billions,” “Mozart in the Jungle”), Erika Henningsen (“Mean Girls the Musical”), Janine Brito (“Wine Country”), Jeremiah Craft (“Bill & Ted Face the Music,” “Luke Cage”), Jonathan Hadary (“Intolerable Cruelty,” “Veep”) and Julius Coneicao.

Season 2 of the comedy series follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 1990s that gets to give their dreams another shot. “Girls5eva” stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps.

The show is created and executive produced by Meredith Scardino along with executive producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, Jeff Richmond, David Miner and Eric Gurian. It is produced by Universal Television.

Season 2 will premiere on May 5 on Peacock.

