Girls’ wrestling in Kentucky continues to grow. This weekend’s state championships prove it.

Cameron Drummond
·5 min read
Matt Goins

One of the fastest growing youth sports in Kentucky is set for its showcase event this weekend in Lexington, with the potential for KHSAA sanctioning in the near future.

The fourth edition of the Kentucky Girls’ State Wrestling Championships will take place Saturday at Tates Creek High School, and this year’s tournament represents continued growth for girls’ wrestling in the commonwealth.

Scotty Teater — the organizer of the girls’ wrestling state championships, the president of the Kentucky Wrestling Coaches Association and the head wrestling coach at Tates Creek — told the Herald-Leader there are about 315 girls on high school wrestling rosters across Kentucky.

Teater said these 315 girls represent about 75 schools, out of the about 130 that have wrestling programs.

Teater said more than 200 girls are registered to take part in Saturday’s state championships.

“I really attribute (the growth of girls’ wrestling in Kentucky) to making girls’ state and having them have something to work for and having a team title and state champions. It makes coaches buy in on that,” Teater explained. “I think the coaches bought in and really promoted it and have recruited girls well.”

For comparison, the first Kentucky Girls’ State Championship event in 2019 featured 105 wrestlers from 33 schools.

Teater said the growth of women’s wrestling at the college level has helped create an interest in wrestling at the high school level.

According to the NCAA as of October, there are three Division I schools, 13 Division II schools, 22 Division III schools and 36 NAIA schools that have women’s wrestling programs that compete in national tournaments each year.

Several colleges and universities have announced the planned addition of women’s wrestling even more recently, such as Bluefield State College, a Historically Black College in Bluefield, West Virginia.

In December, Bluefield State became the first Historically Black College to add women’s wrestling, as well as the first Division II school in West Virginia to add the sport.

Since 2020, women’s wrestling has been classified as an NCAA emerging sport. This designation means that women’s wrestling would become an NCAA championship sport in Division I if 40 schools add teams by 2030.

More than 30 states currently have sanctioned girls’ wrestling state championships at the high school level.

While girls’ wrestling isn’t a KHSAA-sanctioned sport, it may become one soon.

Teater said positive conversations are ongoing with KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett and KHSAA Assistant Commissioner Joe Angolia, who oversees wrestling.

“I think there’s a really good chance we get there next year,” Teater said of KHSAA sanctioning for girls’ wrestling. “We’ve been waiting on a survey from schools, a triennial survey that kind of guides them on sports that they want to see happen. I think we really have the numbers now and the push to get that. So we have our fingers crossed that we’ll get it sanctioned next year.”

What does Teater think KHSAA sanctioning will do for girls’ wrestling in Kentucky?

“I think the numbers will really shoot up. There’s several school systems that don’t want to fund and have a separate coach ... or buy the singlets and equipment because right now it’s not technically sanctioned,” Teater said. “I think once they get that sanctioned, you’re going to see the school systems buy in and say, ‘OK, we’re going to fund a coach. We’re going to fund travel, we’re going to fund tournaments and stuff like this.’ It’ll just legitimize it and I think then that brings a legitimacy to the kids.”

One of the best indicators for the momentum for girls’ wrestling in Kentucky is the way participation numbers recovered after a decrease following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After 105 wrestlers took part in the inaugural girls’ state championship event in 2019, there were 171 entrants for the 2020 event, held less than two months before the pandemic shut down sports worldwide.

Last year’s girls’ state event had 90 participants, Teater said.

“With COVID, we definitely saw a numbers drop overall, men’s and women’s. This year, we’ve seen a big jump back on both ends,” Teater said.

One of the reasons Teater works to increase exposure for girls’ wrestling in Kentucky is Jaine Stephens, a former wrestler at Whitley County High School who is now on the women’s wrestling team at the University of the Cumberlands, both located in Williamsburg.

Teater remembers watching Stephens wrestle at the high school level and noted that she was a “tough, gritty girl.”

Stephens’ father, Donnie, is now in his ninth season as the head coach of the Cumberlands women’s wrestling team.

Stephens’ parents were both involved in helping grow girls’ wrestling in California, and Teater talked with them about how to achieve similar growth for the sport in Kentucky.

“We’ve been kind of stagnant, kind of a plateau for a while and I feel like it would help not only the girls, but the guys as well,” Teater said of wrestling in Kentucky. “I’m just all about promoting wrestling. Wrestling is the greatest sport for kids to learn, discipline and all that stuff. It carries over to girls just as well as it does to boys. I hate that (girls) were missing the opportunity on that.”

With women’s and girls’ wrestling expanding at both the college and high school levels, Teater said opportunities in the sport will increase.

An example cited by Teater is the Cumberlands women’s wrestling program, which currently has at least eight women on the roster that went to high school in Kentucky.

“I think sports is so important for kids developing and any other sports that we can get gives more opportunities for more kids to learn from sports, and then further their education also for college and going to universities and stuff,” Teater said. “Those opportunities are opening up more now. So if we can build Kentucky wrestling for the girls now, we can get these girls to college to do wrestling.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Bruins win 17th straight over Coyotes 2-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, David Pastrnak had two assists and the Boston Bruins stretched their winning streak over the Arizona Coyotes to 17 straight games with a 2-1 win Friday night. Erik Haula and Charlie McAvoy each had goals to help Boston bounce back from blowing a two-goal lead in a loss to Colorado. Nick Schmaltz scored and Scott Wedgewood had 36 saves for the Coyotes, who haven't beaten Boston since 2010 in the Czech Republic. Arizona has lost four straight.

  • Pascal Siakam praises Gary Trent's ability to make tough shots: 'That's water for him'

    After a big performance of his own in Toronto's win over Atlanta on Monday, Pascal Siakam praised Gary Trent Jr.'s play of late — specifically his ability to knock down extremely difficult shots. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Knee injury knocks Rams TE Higbee out of NFC title game

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury. Higbee, who was third on the Rams in receiving in the regular season and playoffs, had two receptions for 18 yards before suffering the injury during the first quarter. Running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) were both injured in the second quarter but returned after halftime. Akers

  • Antetokounmpo has big game, Bucks beat Knicks 123-108

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 13 rebounds and made numerous big plays in the fourth quarter to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Knicks 123-108 on Friday night. Antetokounmpo also had five assists a night after getting named an All-Star starter for a sixth consecutive season, tying the franchise record for selections. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earned six of his 19 All-Star Game selections with the Bucks. The Bucks never trailed as they won for the fourth time in fiv

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam taps into sneaker culture with $25K donation to Toronto charity

    Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.

  • World Cup champ Howden set to make Olympic debut with stacked Canadian ski cross team

    Canada's Reece Howden knows that there will be a lot of pressure on him at the Beijing Olympics as ski cross's reigning Crystal Globe winner. But he also knows that he's far from Canada's only medal hope in the sport this year. Howden earned the Crystal Globe as the overall World Cup men's ski cross champion in 2020-21 after winning four races and making it to the podium two other times. The product of Cultus Lake, B.C., said he has to focus on the one thing he can control: his skiing. "I know t

  • Halak, Boeser help Canucks top Blackhawks 3-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau likes his goaltender tandem of Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak. It was Halak's turn on Monday night. Halak made 20 saves and Brock Boeser scored, leading Vancouver to a 3-1 victory over the listless Chicago Blackhawks. “When you've got goaltending you're in every game,” Boudreau said, “and we've been blessed with that.” The 36-year-old Halak picked up his second victory of the season in his first game since Dec. 30. He was reinstated from C

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • While Canada men leave World Cup qualification permutations to others, Qatar beckons

    John Herdman said all the right things Sunday after Canada dispatched the United States at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field to move closer to qualifying for 2022 World Cup. He warned against looking too far ahead, preferring instead to focus on Wednesday's game in El Salvador. He talked about the commitment and skill of his players. He even playfully put his fingers in his ears when a reporter suggested qualification was essentially a fait accompli. "Until those points are in the bag … and I'm not e

  • NHL, players' association announces new changes to COVID-19 protocol

    The National Hockey League and its players' association announced new changes to its COVID-19 protocol, including a removal of daily tests for the fully vaccinated. The league says the new rules will come into effect for each team immediately following that club's last game before the All-Star break. It adds that the new regulations are in place alongside local, state, provincial and federal health laws. The new protocols also include updated recommendations for masks, the removal of the require

  • EXPLAINER: The Winter Games, a different kind of Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The first so-called modern Olympics took place in 1896 in Athens. But the inaugural Winter Olympics were not held until 1924 in Chamonix, France. Calvin Coolidge was the American president at the time, and Vladimir Lenin died that year in the newly established Soviet Union. A new car in the United States cost as little as $300. From 1924 through 1992, the Winter and Summer Olympics were the same year. In '92 the Winter Games were celebrated in Albertville, France, followed by the

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • LTs Williams, Whitworth active for NFC title game; Rapp out

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Left tackle Trent Williams is active for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game Sunday, while safety Taylor Rapp is inactive for the Los Angeles Rams. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and receiver Van Jefferson are active for the Rams. Whitworth's backup, Joseph Noteboom, is inactive with a pectoral injury. The 33-year-old Williams sprained his ankle last week, but vowed to play despite missing practice all week. The 12th-year pro has never played in a conferen

  • Wagner gets go-ahead layup in Magic's 110-108 win over Mavs

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 18 points, including the tiebreaking layup with 54 seconds remaining, and the Orlando Magic overcame Luka Doncic’s seventh triple-double of the season to beat the Dallas Mavericks 110-108 on Sunday night. Chuma Okeke scored 19 points and helped Orlando win consecutive games for just the second time all season. Doncic finished with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for the Mavericks for his 43rd triple-double of his career, tying Fat Lever for 10th pla

  • Toronto FC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has confirmed the acquisition of Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way. While the MLS club called them two separate transactions, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his pro career in MLS with Real Salt Lake, has also played in Italy and Germany.

  • COVID-19 health and safety protocols priority No. 1 at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Welcome to the Beijing Winter Olympics, where COVID-19 tests are conducted from a gloved arm's length away. With the Games opening Friday amid the latest crush of COVID-19's Omicron variant, health and safety measures are the top priority in Beijing. All participants, from athletes and coaches to journalists and Olympic staff members are tested daily for the virus. At one media hotel, journalists are tested at a small portable that resembles a streetside hot dog stand a short walk outs

  • Hedman scores in overtime, Lightning beat Sharks 3-2

    TAMPA, Fla (AP) — Victor Hedman scored from the left circle with 2:15 left in overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Tuesday night. Hedman's goal came 39 seconds after Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh was called for tripping, but the Sharks' power play was negated when Timo Meier was sent off for embellishment. Anthony Cirelli and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 19 saves. The Sharks got goals from Rudolfs Balcers and Logan

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • Water Cube to Ice Cube: Canadian icemaker deals with unique challenges at Games

    BEIJING — Canada's Hans Wuthrich thought he had seen it all during his long icemaking career. Delivering four top-quality curling sheets at the Beijing Games in a venue originally built for aquatic sports has been a unique challenge. "Having to set up humidifiers instead of dehumidifiers to (avoid) losing your ice is quite unheard of," Wuthrich said Wednesday. The venue — first called the Water Cube — was used for competitions like swimming and diving at the 2008 Beijing Summer Games. The 50-met