This Girl's Unbeatable Knowledge of World Capitals Will Stump You!

There are normal people, and then there are wunderkinds. Their knowledge and grasping power are so shocking and awe worthy at the same time that we cannot help but be amazed at how their brain functions.

Adding to the list is Praneena, a 2-year-old girl, who has awed everyone on Twitter with her knowledge of world capitals. In a video uploaded by IAS Officer Priyanka Shukla, Praneena is seen naming the capitals of a lot of countries, some major and some even unknown to grown-ups.

Praneena can recite the capitals of 205 countries with the utmost ease, as is seen in the video.

IAS Shukla uploaded it with the caption, "How many country capitals do you know? Meet my colleague's daughter Praneena through this video. At the age of just 2.6, he has memorized the names of the capitals of 205 countries. Pradeep explains that Pranina's memory is extraordinary from the very beginning." (Translated from Hindi)

Check out the video here:

Netizens have applauded the girl's memory and have praised her for her knowledge. Check out their reactions here:

