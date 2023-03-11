Girls’ Sweet 16, Day 4: Live updates from basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena

Follow along live Saturday as Jared Peck and Caroline Makauskas of the Lexington Herald-Leader provide live updates from courtside along with freelancer Josh Moore during the final day of the 2023 girls’ high school basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.

Scroll down below to read their Twitter updates.

The Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Sweet 16 back-to-back semifinals tipped off at 11 a.m., with the championship game set for 7 p.m.

Here is Saturday’s lineup:

Game 13 (11 a.m.): Semifinals: Sacred Heart (34-3) vs. George Rogers Clark (28-7) | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 14 (1:30 p.m.): Semifinals: McCracken County (34-2) vs. Henderson County (28-4) | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Game 15 (7 p.m.): Championship | Live stats | Box score to come | Recap to come | Slideshow to come.

Here are Friday’s results:

Game 9: Sacred Heart 67, Owensboro Catholic 45 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow.

Game 10: George Rogers Clark 63, North Laurel 48 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow.

Game 11: McCracken County 51, Ashland Blazer 47 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow.

Game 12: Henderson County 63, Mercy 59 | Box score | Recap.

Here are Thursday’s results:

Game 5: Ashland Blazer 46, Knott County Central 34 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow.

Game 6: McCracken County 71, Bethlehem 41 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow.

Game 7: Mercy 70, Cooper 64 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow.

Game 8: Henderson County 56, Simon Kenton 54 (2OT) | Box score | Recap.

Here are Wednesday’s results:

Game 1: Owensboro Catholic 54, Bowling Green 51 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow.

Game 2: Sacred Heart 70, Lawrence County 33 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow.

Game 3: George Rogers Clark 51, Mercer County 43 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow.

Game 4: North Laurel 59, Frederick Douglass 57 | Box score | Recap | Slideshow.

More Sweet 16:

BRACKET: View the full tournament schedule

PRIMER: How to watch and follow the tourney

ROSTERS: KHSAA rosters for all 16 teams

Story continues

STATISTICS: KHSAA statistics for all 16 teams

A Twitter List by KentuckySports