The Girls of Summer Say That's a Wrap One Last Time

“It wasn’t the business so much as the connections that we made with the people we met,” shared Karen as the girls of summer wrapped up, not only the 2023 season but also their five-year proprietorship of SHE Can Boutique in Wakaw. The partner Karen and Rhonda took on in 2022, Guenette Bautz, has taken over the business and will continue its operation. As for Karen and Rhonda, at the end of the business day on Saturday, August 19th, they officially retired, and while they may pop in now and then to lend a hand, they are both looking forward to being retired from the work-a-day world.

SHE Can opened in May 2019 as the fulfillment of a dream held by longtime friends Karen Langston and Rhonda McConnell. As cabin owners at Wakaw Lake who love spending their summers there, establishing the boutique in Wakaw made complete sense to them, but it took a little work convincing others that a sea-can would not be an eyesore on Wakaw’s main business street. Their first location was in the parking lot beside what is now the Backroads Distillery and there they set about winning a loyal clientele. With the amazing selection of high-quality summer wear, customers kept coming back and bringing friends, but it was more than the merchandise, it was even more so the warm and infectiously happy atmosphere inside SHE Can that made customers friends and not even the hiccups of 2020 dampened that atmosphere.

Of course, 2020 will always be remembered as the year of the pandemic, but it was also the year that SHE Can moved to their new permanent location on 1st Street S after a building code inspection for the microbrewery informed the ladies that they could not remain where they were. The positive feedback Wakaw Town Council had received of the business and the obvious positive addition it was to the town’s business district made it an easy decision to approve the move to their more prominent spot where they have been ever since. Rhonda and Karen embraced being part of the business community in Wakaw, directing new clientele who came to visit their boutique to check out the other businesses in town and pairing up with The Oasis Elite Beauty to sponsor a ladies’ night of golf at the Wakaw Golf Course.

From a sea-can that opened up like a treasure chest to reveal the treasures within, the exterior continued to evolve as Karen and Rhonda strove to make the shopping experience for their customers rewarding in every way, from the addition of the front and side wooden decks, a bistro set and cheery red awnings to potted plants it shows what can be achieved when a person, or a couple of people, have a vision. The girls of summer may have retired, but their dream continues to live at 115 1st Street South, Wakaw.

Rhonda and her husband have sold their place in the city and are now full-time residents of Wakaw Lake, and although Karen and her husband still have a home in Saskatoon, she says that the lake is still her favourite place to be in the summer so the girls will definitely still be part of the community. Best wishes to Guenette as she takes over the reins and to Rhonda and Karen as they turn the page to a new chapter. Thank you for bringing your entrepreneurial dream to Wakaw and leaving it as a legacy to take on a new life under a new dreamer.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder