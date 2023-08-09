Girls’ soccer 2023: Lexington’s top teams, best players and biggest games this season

Lexington Catholic’s girls’ soccer team has run roughshod over its city rivals and the rest of the 11th Region for four years straight.

They’ve claimed three straight 43rd District titles, four straight 11th Region championships and made appearances in the state finals in 2020, state quarterfinals in 2021 and state semis in 2022.

Over the last three years, LexCath has gone 25-0 over its fellow Lexington teams, outscoring them 120-5 and never allowing those foes more than one goal in the five that weren’t shutouts.

This year, however, LexCath said farewell to 11 seniors, including three multi-year starters and first-team all-city players who’ve moved on to NCAA Division I rosters.

But can anyone seize the apparent opportunity?

“It’s a good challenge. I like it. I’m excited for it. I wouldn’t want to play in a district or a region where we weren’t challenged,” Lafayette Coach Taylor Roden said, acknowledging that while it looks like Lexington Catholic is losing some talent, “ultimately, they are just going to reload. They’ll be good. They’ll always be good.”

With nine seniors on its roster this year, including their top three scorers — Aubrey Cloyd, Lily Simpson and Campbell Tippey — Lafayette could be as good a team as Roden has had in her eight seasons.

They set off to prove that Monday by defeating defending state champion South Oldham 1-0 in their home opener.

“We were thrilled to get the win,” Roden said. “Our first half was really, really good.”

Tippey and Simpson have been varsity starters since they were freshmen, but Lafayette hasn’t been back to the 11th Region finals since their first season.

“It’s definitely been frustrating for all of us not being able to make it there the last few years,” Tippey said. “But I’d say that definitely fuels us for this year. We have a goal. And we are set on that goal.”

Simpson said having so many seniors helps share the weight of their expectations.

“This is our time. It’s either do or die now and, I mean, we love each other,” Simpson said. “We’ve played together since we were 7 years old. We’re ready.”

Lafayette also knows the competition will be stiff from everyone, not just Lexington Catholic. The Generals’ early exit in the 11th Region Tournament each of the last two years attests to that.

Last year, Lafayette defeated Great Crossing 3-0 in the regular season only to suffer a 3-2 upset to the Warhawks in the regional’s first round two weeks later. And Henry Clay won the 42nd District title despite having a 6-10-1 record going into the postseason.

“Henry Clay is going to have a good team this year, so will Dunbar,” Roden said, just to mention a couple. “It’s a tough region.”

The 2023 season began Monday and the first week is highlighted by the annual Fayette County Soccer Spectacular, bringing some of the best teams in the state, like South Oldham, to take on Lexington’s six public school teams.

Here’s a look at all nine Lexington teams ordered according to their approximate finish last year. Player honors and stats are from the 2022 season. Quotes are coaches’ comments.

Coach: Terry Quigley (32nd season).

Last season: 26-2. 43rd District and 11th Region champions. Lost 2-0 to eventual state champion South Oldham in the semifinals.

Standing out: Izzy Skinner, jr. (13 goals, 14 assists), “our third leading scorer … can play midfield and forward;” Zara McCarthy, sr. (10 goals, 28 assists), “has the skill and speed to stretch defenses;” Joanna Bryant, so. (8 goals, 10 assists), “gifted midfielder that started as a freshman;” Ally Nowlin, sr. (5 goals) “is both a central defender and a dangerous forward.”

Coach says: “We lost a lot from last year’s team so this will be a work-in progress-year.”

Notes: Five starters return. Skinner’s goal total would have led many teams. But last year’s roster included Central Michigan’s Olivia Bretz, Florida’s Mary Martin Hampton and Kentucky’s Katherine Truitt. McCarthy’s assists total ranked fourth in the state. The Knights battled Louisville rival Sacred Heart to a 0-0 tie Monday.

Lexington Catholic has won four consecutive 11th Region Tournament championships, but the Knights could face challenges this season on several fronts.

Coach: Haydon Warren (second season).

Last season: 8-11-1. 42nd District champions.

Standing out: Grace Plummer, sr., all-city second team (7 goals, 4 assists), “great pace and strength on the ball and is great at finishing in the air;” Ava Wilson, jr., all-city honorable mention (2 assists), “technically skilled, speedy, and crafty;” Catalina Hicks, sr. (1 assist) “composed and is a great leader. She takes charge in the midfield and connects our team.” Avery Allen, jr., “puts high pressure on opponents, excited to see what she can do this year.”

Coach says: “Our goal is to win the region and move on to state. It’s a lofty goal, but this team is up for the challenge.”

Notes: Six starters return. Allen sat out last season to recover from an ACL injury. The Blue Devils won three in a row at the right moment last season, knocking off Douglass in the district semis 2-1 after losing to the Broncos 2-0 a month prior.

Coach: Megan Adkins (seventh season).

Last season: 16-5-2. 42nd District runner-up.

Standing out: Haley Flynn, sr., all-city first team (15 goals, 6 assists), “stepping into leadership role and will take the team on her back;” Maddi Merryweather, jr., all-city first team (15 goals, 10 assists), “looking for her to have an explosive offensive year;” Savannah Hughes, jr. all-city honorable mention (2 goals), “going to lead the defense this year surrounded by young players; Ella Flynn, so., all-city honorable mention (8 goals, 7 assists), “solid midfielder looking to build off a good freshman year.”

Coach says: “We don’t look too far ahead as the district and region are always so competitive. Our schedule is very tough this year. … We hope the difficult schedule will prepare us for the postseason.”

Notes: Five starters return. Last season’s team graduated 13 seniors, the largest class Douglass has had, some of whom were part of the program from its beginning in 2017.

Frederick Douglass senior Haley Flynn is back to lead the Broncos after scoring 15 goals last season.

Coach: Taylor Roden (eighth season).

Last season: 11-8-1. 43rd District runner-up.

Standing out: Lily Simpson, sr., all-city first team (11 goals, 13 assists); Campbell Tippey, sr., all-city second team (10 goals, 7 assists); Aubrey Cloyd, sr. (11 goals, 5 assists); Ally Robertson, sr. (2 goals, 6 assists). “We have nine seniors who have already kicked off the season with incredible focus and leadership.”

Coach says: “The strength of this team lies in its senior leadership. Our senior class is dialed in and has set big goals.”

Notes: Eight starters return. Former Lafayette player Brooke Dawahare, the 2021 city player of the year who sat out last season due to club team and other commitments, will also sit out her senior year. One of the top high school recruits in the nation, Dawahare recently announced she will continue her playing career at Princeton.

Lafayette’s Lily Simpson earned all-city honors last season, scoring 11 goals and contributing 13 assists.

Coach: Evan Duszynski (first season).

Last season: 10-8-2.

Standing out: Jentry Bertram, so., all-city second team (6 goals, 4 assists) “an elite player … very versatile, can play anywhere on the field;” Mackenzie Wallace, jr., all-city honorable mention (8 goals, 1 assist) “will likely be our leading goal scorer this year;” Ruby Karls, jr. (2 goals, 1 assist), “anchor in the midfield ... excellent tackler and distributor;” Gabriella Albornoz, jr. (2 goals, 2 assists) “creative player on the wing.”

Coach says: “Our district and region is always one of the best in the state. We aim to compete in both and for an All “A” state championship.”

Notes: Eight starters return. LCA won the 11th Region All “A” Classic and advanced to the small-school state tournament for the second year in a row. It lost only two seniors from last season. Bertram was also an all-city honorable mention in basketball.

Coach: Michael McKinney (10th season).

Last season: 12-9-0.

Standing out: Katherine Monohan, jr., all-city first team (53 goals, 16 assists), “a tenacious scorer and versatile player in the midfield and up top;” Juliette Longbottom, sr., all-city second team (11 goals, 18 assists), “can control the ball in the central midfield and can score from up close and distance;” Avery Luring, jr., all-city honorable mention (2 goals, 4 assists), “strong defender and can also push into the midfield;” Toko Ashida, sr. (1 assist), “strong leader who will give guidance to younger teammates in the back.”

Coach says: “The team is coming together well and may be one of the hardest-working teams that we’ve had.”

Notes: Seven starters return. Monohan ranked as the top goal scorer in the city and region and among the top 10 goal scorers statewide on a list that is generally dominated by players in regions that are less competitive than the 11th.

Coach: Marcel Simo (second season).

Last season: 8-7-4.

Standing out: Amber Brandon, sr., all-city first team (71 saves, 6 shutouts), “she’s coming on very strong this year;” Eva Blackman, sr. (1 goal); “her leadership has been fantastic;” Nora Windsor, sr., all-city honorable mention (1 goal); Addison Jones, sr. (1 goal).

Coach says: “We are certainly very excited about this season and we’re looking forward to it. We have a young group of players coming up as freshmen and sophomores, so we are building for the future as well.”

Notes: Eight starters return. Blackman returns to the pitch after missing the second half of last season with an injury, but the Bulldogs will be without leading scorer Emily Walsh, who suffered a knee injury in the offseason. Simo inherited a program that had no junior varsity team the year before he arrived. He now has 20 players out for JV.

Coach: Mebit Aragaw (first season).

Last season: 5-12-0.

Standing out: Hadley Jones, sr., all-city second team (247 saves, 4 shutouts), “her speed and quickness are what makes her a great goalkeeper;” Maya Nicholas, sr., “anticipation and skill together put her talent to the next level;” Lorelei Teesdale, sr., “her ball control and distribution will be keys to our team success;” Hannah Sindelar, sr., “always challenges herself on the practice field and games.”

Coach says: “As a coach, you have to dream and hope big. We are here to compete and see how far we could go.”

Notes: Seven starters return. The Commodores, a program that won a state championship in 2012, has now had four different coaches in five seasons. Aragaw returns to Lexington soccer after a year away. He coached Henry Clay for 16 seasons and won two region titles there.

Coach: Stephanie Durbin (second season).

Last season: 3-10-4.

Standing out: Fabianna Herrera, so., all-city honorable mention (5 goals), “she has that grit everyone wants to have in a player;” Cate VanMeter, sr. (2 goals, 1 assist), “has an unusual ability to read the game and sees more options for play than the coach sometimes;” Briggs Gatterdam, sr. (1 assist), “the player every coach dreams of really looking forward to watching her hard work pay off;” Riley Stinson, jr. (1 goal, 3 assists) “may be the hardest-working player I have had in my coaching career, club or high school.”

Coach says: “This year’s team is going to do some great things. We are playing a pretty tough schedule but that is the only way we will get better. … I think the district will get some more competitive play from us this season.”

Notes: Five starters return. Isa McNear, one of the team’s senior leaders, suffered an ACL tear while playing in Europe this offseason. She remains on the team as a manager.

Fayette Soccer Spectacular

Saturday’s games

9 a.m.: Conner at Henry Clay; Dixie Heights at Lafayette

11 a.m.: George Rogers Clark at Bryan Station; Campbell County at Frederick Douglass.

3 p.m.: South Oldham at Paul Laurence Dunbar

Season’s best matchups

Here’s a look at what should be some of the best games for Lexington teams this season. Complete soccer schedules including kickoff times and scores can be found at KHSAA.org. District games are marked with an asterisk (*).

Aug. 12: Lexington Christian at Woodford County, 6:30 p.m.; Lexington Catholic at Bethlehem, 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 14: Madison Central at Henry Clay, 7:45 p.m.; Lexington Catholic at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Aug. 16: Bryan Station at Lafayette, 8 p.m.; Lexington Christian at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 17: Great Crossing at Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m.; Frederick Douglass at Sayre*, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 21: Lexington Catholic at Manual, 7 p.m.; Christian Academy-Louisville at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Henry Clay at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:45 p.m.; Bryan Station at Tates Creek, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 23: Frederick Douglass at Bryan Station*, 7:30 p.m.; Lafayette at West Jessamine, 8 p.m.; Henry Clay at Sayre*, 6 p.m.

Aug. 26: Frankfort at Tates Creek, 10 a.m.

Aug. 28: Henry Clay at Assumption, 7:45 p.m.

Aug. 30: Harrison County at Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m.; Frederick Douglass at Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Sept. 4: Lafayette at Lexington Catholic*, 7 p.m.; Sayre at Great Crossing, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 6: Frederick Douglass at Bethlehem, 7:30 p.m.; Henry Clay at Scott County*, 8 p.m.; Paul Laurence Dunbar at Lafayette*, 8 p.m.; West Jessamine at Lexington Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 9: Bryan Station at Henry Clay*, 9 a.m.

Sept. 11: Lexington Christian at Lafayette*, 8 p.m.; Dixie Heights at Lexington Catholic, 8 p.m.

Sept. 13: Frederick Douglass at Henry Clay*, 7:45 p.m.; Lafayette at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.; Tates Creek at Scott County, 8 p.m.

Sept. 16: Henry Clay at Lexington Christian, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18: Lexington Christian at Frederick Douglass, 8 p.m.; Henry Clay at Lafayette, 8 p.m.; Bryan Station at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:45 p.m.; Tates Creek at Sayre, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 20: Bryan Station at Scott County, 7:45 p.m.; Woodford County at Frederick Douglass, 8 p.m.

Sept. 21: Sayre at Bryan Station*, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: Lexington Catholic at Paul Laurence Dunbar*, TBA

Sept. 25: Madison Southern at Lafayette, 8 p.m.; Henry Clay at Lexington Catholic, 7:15 p.m.; Scott County at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27: Madison Southern at Frederick Douglass, 8 p.m.; Henry Clay at George Rogers Clark, 7:45 p.m.; Lexington Christian at Lexington Catholic*, 7:15 p.m.; Paul Laurence Dunbar at Great Crossing, 7:45 p.m.; Lafayette at Tates Creek*, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: Lexington Catholic at Assumption, 11 a.m.

