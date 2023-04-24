Girls need to know about their periods. Now Florida Republicans want to ban that, too.

Do Florida legislators really want to ban girls in elementary schools from asking questions or speaking about their period in school?

We often daydream about returning to sunny Florida, where we were born and had our early education, to lie on the beach and eat ocean-washed mangoes.

But with some of the draconian laws Gov. Ron DeSantis has been signing, we’re having second thoughts about returning to our aunties and cousins in what we used to call the best state in the union.

In our work with Women in Training Inc. to end period poverty, we have comforted frightened girls, as young as 6, who started their period and need help understanding this bodily change. Furthermore, young girls often lack sanitary pads and need to ask a teacher for help.

Brooke and Breanna Bennett, co-founders of Women in Training Inc. in Alabama, speak about period poverty on stage at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Sept. 24, 2022.

Even middle school girls tell us they were afraid the first time they saw that tell-tale red spot in their panty. “Am I dying?" is often the first thought.

Girls don't need less education about their bodies

Florida Rep. Stan McClain of Ocala has a wife, several daughters and a ton of grandchildren. He should try speaking with them about the importance of girls – and other menstruators – learning about their bodies at an early age.

We were shocked to learn that McClain’s proposed House Bill 1069 requires that instruction on sexual health – including health education, sexually transmitted diseases and human sexuality – be restricted to students in grades six through 12. This bill, if passed, will take us deeper into the throes of period poverty, with the lack of menstrual education and the lack of menstrual supplies.

Florida state Rep. Stan McClain's House Bill 1069 would permit “instruction in acquired immune deficiency syndrome, sexually transmitted diseases, or health education” only in grades six through 12.

Among other atrocities, the bill states that “sex is determined by biology and reproductive function at birth; that biological males impregnate biological females by fertilizing the female egg with male sperm; that the female then gestates the offspring; and that these reproductive roles are binary, stable, and unchangeable.”

We all know life is not that simple. We have a cousin who was born with both “male” and “female” genitals. How would a teacher describe intersex persons? What about transgender persons? Will teachers just ignore this fast-growing part of our population?

'I just hope that he's always confident': Raising LBGTQ+ kids to be strong, successful

Political games with health care: Transgender young people face a mental health crisis. Extremist politics makes it worse.

A 2022 study by the Pew Research Center found that 1.6% of adults in the United States identify as transgender or nonbinary – that is, their gender differs from the sex they were assigned at birth.

During Women’s History Month, the Florida House Education Quality Subcommittee passed this bill 13-5; it now has to go to the Senate. It is completely unbelievable that 13 committee members actually believe it is right to ban girls from learning about their bodies.

Menstrual education should start before it begins

Students need more education – not less. Menstruation usually begins between ages 8 and 16, so menstrual education should begin in elementary school. A study in Italy showed that girls started having their first periods earlier since the COVID-19 pandemic. We can’t just put our heads in the sand and pretend that life is not changing for all of us.

Period poverty: It's past time we ended the stigma – and tax – on periods for girls around the world

We shouldn't be forced to pay extra: America must abolish the tampon tax. Girls, women deserve it.

The bill also wants educators to emphasize abstinence from sex as the expected standard. While that is certainly what most parents want for their children, please know that our hormones naturally make teenagers curious about sex. Why not teach about all forms of contraception and safe sex? That would certainly be a wiser strategy for reducing Florida’s teen pregnancy rate. Florida has the third highest rate of HIV infection in the nation. Ignorance is definitely not bliss.

In our adopted state, Alabama, we were instrumental in the unanimous passage last year of Alabama Rep. Rolanda M. Hollis’ House Bill 50. Our bill, signed into law by Gov. Kay Ivey last April, allocates $200,000 to provide menstrual products to students in K-12 Title I schools at no charge. This law is important, because it can help keep girls in school all month long.

One in 5 girls in the United States have missed school due to lack of access to period products, according to the most recent Always Confidence & Puberty Survey. Because of shame and stigma, girls do not usually speak publicly about these challenges. Instead, we shroud the most natural of acts with nicknames, such as “Bloody Mary,” “red rag,” “that time of the month,” “Aunt Flo” and “the particulars of a woman.”

Why are women paying twice?: Filing taxes? Your hair and nails should be written off as business deductions.

Ashley Judd: Americans thought child labor was a travesty 'over there.' That myth has been shattered.

We feel obliged to speak up boldly about our vision to help end period poverty, as well as the shame and stigma associated with it. Period poverty stifles girls in schools, athletics and at work. It also causes serious consequences on girls’ health and mental well-being.

Brooke and Breanna Bennett, co-founders of Women in Training, Inc., receive a donation of Always pads to distribute to girls in their local community in Montgomery.

As we wrote in USA TODAY on International Day of the Girl in 2022, period poverty is a problem that can be solved by private citizens, corporations and governmental bodies working together to focus on systemic solutions.

We urge Florida legislators to vote no on House Bill 1069.

Breanna and Brooke Bennett, 15, were born in Broward County, Florida, and were gifted students in Miami-Dade County Public Schools. They live with their parents in Montgomery, Alabama. The twins are the founders of Women in Training, Inc., a youth empowerment organization that advocates for menstrual equity.

