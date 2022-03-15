Girls just wanna have fun (and equal pay)

Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Girls to the front: It's Equal Pay Day. A man was arrested after targeted attacks on homeless men. And the latest on what's happening in Ukraine.

👋 It's Laura. It's Tuesday. Here's the news. Let's get to it.

But first, this just in: 🚨 Could daylight saving time become the only time? The U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent in 2023. If it becomes law, that would mean no more changing the clocks twice a year.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here or text messages here.

Equal pay for women? Let's make it happen

It's Equal Pay Day, but we aren't having a party. Here's why: This date marks the amount of time it takes women's pay to catch up with men's from the year before. It’s real, and even decades after the Equal Pay Act of 1963 was signed into law by President John F. Kennedy, women are still not paid the same as men in this country. Women who work full time in the United States make the median weekly of just 83 cents for every dollar paid to men. And the pay gap is even wider for women of color, mothers of young children and women with disabilities. Due to pay inequality, women stand to lose more than $400,000 over the course of a 40-year career. In the words of equal-pay trailblazer Lilly Ledbetter, "Those pennies add up to real money." Read more from Charlotte A. Burrows, chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Elana Goodman joins a rally for equal pay on March 14, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Elana Goodman joins a rally for equal pay on March 14, 2017 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Man arrested after targeted attacks on homeless in DC, NYC

A man wanted in a string of shootings targeting men experiencing homelessness in New York and Washington D.C. was arrested early Tuesday, police said. At least five men were shot, two fatally, since March 3, in a series of attacks that police in both cities said were connected. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents arrested the suspect around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Washington. Advocates for people experiencing homelessness said the killings are a grim reminder of the vulnerability and stigmatization facing the homeless population on a daily basis. Addressing homelessness has become a focal point of public safety efforts in New York City after a number of targeted attacks against women of Asian descent. However, advocates say people experiencing homelessness are far more likely to be the victims of crimes than perpetrate crimes themselves.

  • ‘Horrific and senseless' murders in NYC, DC are latest jolt for homeless advocates. What needs to change?

A pedestrian walks past by signs left as a memorial near the place where a homeless person was killed days earlier in lower Manhattan, Monday, March 14, 2022, in New York.
A pedestrian walks past by signs left as a memorial near the place where a homeless person was killed days earlier in lower Manhattan, Monday, March 14, 2022, in New York.

What everyone's talking about

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Biden to attend NATO summit on Ukraine

Ukrainians must realize the country will not be joining NATO and must "count on ourselves and our partners who are helping us" to withstand the Russian onslaught, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday. Instead, he said, Ukraine needs separate security guarantees from its allies. Also Tuesday, the White House said President Joe Biden will travel to Brussels for a March 24 NATO summit on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

People retrieve belongings from an apartment in a block which was destroyed by an artillery strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022.
People retrieve belongings from an apartment in a block which was destroyed by an artillery strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022.

More Ukraine news:

  • Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova were killed while reporting with correspondent Benjamin Hall in Ukraine, the media company said. Zakrzewski, Kuvshynova and Hall were traveling in a vehicle in Horenka – nearly 20 miles from Ukraine's capital, Kyiv – when they were struck by incoming fire Monday. Hall remains hospitalized.

  • A news anchor was speaking on Russian state TV when a woman appeared on camera behind her holding a sign with "No War" scrawled in English and a message warning people not to believe Russian propaganda. The woman – identified as Marina Ovsyannikova, an employee of the station – was taken into police custody, according to the human rights group OVD-Info.

👉 Even more news: More than 3 million Ukrainians have fled the country. Russia sanctions President Biden. Tuesday's latest updates.

📬 Want the latest? Get updates on the situation in Ukraine sent straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

This video grab taken on March 15, 2022 shows Russian Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova holds a poster reading &quot; Stop the war. Don&#39;t believe the propaganda. Here they are lying to you&quot; during on-air TV studio by news anchor Yekaterina Andreyeva , Russia&#39;s most-watched evening news broadcast, in Moscow on March 14, 2022.
This video grab taken on March 15, 2022 shows Russian Channel One editor Marina Ovsyannikova holds a poster reading " Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. Here they are lying to you" during on-air TV studio by news anchor Yekaterina Andreyeva , Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast, in Moscow on March 14, 2022.

Real quick

Up to 18% of adults over 60 have signs of memory loss

A new report estimates 6.5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and more than 1 in 10 older adults have early stage memory or cognitive problems. The Alzheimer’s Association report released Tuesday said 12-18% of adults 60 and over have "mild cognitive impairment," a category of memory loss or cognitive problems that may be a precursor to dementia or caused by other medical or behavioral issues. Distinguishing dementia from other medical causes of memory or cognitive problems remains difficult, experts say, but perhaps more important than ever with one controversial new Alzheimer's drug available and others in late-stage clinical trials.

A break from the news

This is a compilation of stories from across the USA TODAY Network. Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for The Short List newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Equal Pay Day, daylight saving time, Ukraine, Alzheimer's disease. It's Tuesday's news.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League result, final score, reaction as United crash out

    Follow the action from Old Trafford as Manchester United look to reach the Champions League quarter-finals

  • Fans Do a Double Take After Seeing Carrie Underwood Rock the Ultimate Mini Dress

    Singer Carrie Underwood hit the red carpet at the 2022 ACM Awards in a stunning mini dress number that showed off those signature toned legs.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • LeBron whips ball at defenceless Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Was LeBron taking out some frustration, or just trying to save the ball?

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.