Girls Inc. relies on mentoring to help develop a next generation of women leaders

Business has long since acknowledged the need to invest time in equipping the next generation to succeed. That’s why there are established mentoring opportunities like internships and professional development for future and new employees in many companies and organizations – and these work well, for the people in their usual orbit.

Young women – particularly those who face intersecting challenges such as racial bias, poverty, and adverse childhood experiences – too often lack equitable access to these opportunities. For many reasons, they are not as likely to encounter senior colleagues in the workplace who share their origins, backgrounds and experiences, and there is no guarantee that those colleagues will be their mentors, in any case.

For 158 years, mentors working with Girls Inc. have helped provide spaces and experiences for girls ages 5 to 18 to ensure that they grow up healthy, educated and independent. More recently, with Project Accelerate, we have expanded to engage young women through college and early career, helping them navigate workplaces differently, and helping workplaces learn to include them more fully.

Reach back and mentor someone

Whoever and wherever they are, all young people look to those who are further along to understand what is possible and help them open doors. Some young people may think all they need to do is create their brand on TikTok, but we know this is not enough to help them advance in their careers. So where do they get the rest of the know-how they need?

Stephanie J. Hull is president & CEO of Girls Inc., the national organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy.

The answer is mentors. We all have to find a way to reach back and mentor someone, wherever we are. This is more true now than ever, as companies have cited the difficulty of bringing new hires into their corporate culture during the pandemic.

You might think that videoconferencing makes it possible to have a virtual coffee with any mentor, anywhere. But true mentoring requires more than just a conversation. It happens partly through osmosis, through seeing how leaders prepare for conversations, how they bring energy into a room, even how they speak and dress. It is both esoteric and essential, a nonverbal communication of norms and ways of being. Like it or not, the opportunity to watch senior people work between conversations is a pathway to advancement and mobility within organizations. It’s also a two-way street to inclusion: Mentoring gives a leader a valuable chance to see how new people think and to let those insights improve old ways of doing things.

Some things to keep in mind about mentoring:

  • The new generation of leaders is already primed for collaboration. Entertainer and entrepreneur Marsai Martin (already an executive producer by age 15) notes, “If it is something that you are interested in, and it is your passion, then tell your friends, because help is the best thing. If you stay confident, it will happen.” Young people want partners and coaches, and they will make the most of the time you give them.

  • Lift as you climb. Simply put, the best mentor is anyone who’s willing to reach back to bring others along. People are tempted to wait until they’ve seen a certain amount of success but, as a wise teacher once said, even a four-year-old can teach a three-year-old something. Don’t imagine that you need to be all the way at the top before you can mentor someone else.

  • Mentors can mentor each other. Often, people who have the status to mentor newer colleagues learn a lot that they should pass along to their own peers. Mentoring isn’t only about conveying old culture to new people; it’s also about fostering inclusion as well as facilitating the evolution of a culture.

  • Remember that thing about old dogs. Sometimes, you will find yourself being mentored by the people you mentor. Let it happen. One of the most successful ways to move the future forward is to get the next generation at the table and follow their lead.

Help young people feel supported

If you’re a young professional and there’s no mentoring culture where you are, ask someone to mentor you anyway. And if you’re a more experienced professional, make time to be a mentor or cultural guide, even if it’s just once. While it’s true that young people benefit from having long-term mentors, anyone can be the kind of mentor who is an inspiration and beacon. Perhaps you even remember a mentor you talked to just once, and have had that conversation stay with you ever since.

Melinda Gates once said her mentors “taught [her] not only how to succeed in tech, but how to be the kind of person who empowered others to succeed as well – how to make people feel supported enough that they're willing to take risks.” Any one of us can be that kind of person. Helping young people feel supported and included, listening to them and being willing to learn from them even as you show them the ropes: that’s the way to transform culture, advance equity, improve outcomes and change the world.

Stephanie J. Hull, Ph.D., is president & CEO of Girls Inc., the national organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. Girls Inc. works with schools and in communities to provide the mentoring relationships, safe spaces, and evidence-based programming that are proven to help girls succeed.

