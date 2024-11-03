Advertisement

Girls' high school volleyball: Southern Section playoff results

los angeles times staff
·2 min read
Volleyball on court
(Getty Images)

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

DIVISION 1 

Pool A — Third Round

Mira Costa d. Sierra Canyon, 22-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-16, 15-12

Marymount d. Temecula Valley, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20

Pool B — Third Round

Mater Dei d. Huntington Beach, 25-15, 25-16, 25-16

Redondo Union d. Los Alamitos, 3-0

Sierra Canyon wins Pool A; Mater Dei wins Pool B

DIVISION 2 

Semifinals 

Palos Verdes d. Santa Margarita, 25-23, 25-23, 22-25, 25-15

Murrieta Valley d. Etiwanda, 25-23, 25-12, 25-22

DIVISION 3

Semifinals 

Bishop Diego d. Cypress, 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19

Long Beach Poly d. Windward, 21-25, 19-25, 25-11, 25-16, 15-10

DIVISION 4

Semifinals

Campbell Hall d. Rancho Cucamonga, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11

Newbury Park d. El Dorado, 25-23, 24-26, 25-20, 25-22

DIVISION 5

Semifinals 

Corona d. Lakewood, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14

Canyon Country Canyon d. Valencia, 25-20, 25-23, 26-24

DIVISION 6

Semifinals

Oak Hills d. South Pasadena, 3-0

Walnut d. Crossroads, 25-21, 26-24, 21-25, 25-14

DIVISION 7

Semifinals

Laguna Beach d. Paraclete, 25-23, 11-25, 25-23, 25-21

St. Paul d. Whittier, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-19

DIVISION 8

Semifinals

Bell Gardens d. Charter Oak, 3-1

Garden Grove d. AB Miller, 25-16, 17-25, 25-14, 25-21

DIVISION 9

Semifinals

Rialto d. South El Monte, 3-2

St. Pius X-St. Matthias d. Nogales, 25-20, 25-21, 25-11

DIVISION 10

Semifinals 

Coast Union d. Arroyo Valley, 25-17, 25-22, 24-26, 20-25, 15-9

Victor Valley d. Rosemead, 3-0

Note: Finals in all divisions Sat., Nov. 9 at Cerritos College and home sites. 

