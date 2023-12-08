Girls high school basketball: Who are the top players in each Kentucky region?

Before Kentucky’s girls high school basketball season tipped off late last month, the Herald-Leader offered its annual preseason list of the state’s top 25 players based on our survey of coaches.

But we also asked everyone to rank the top 10 players in each of their respective regions. Here’s what the coaches had to say once their ratings were all tabulated in our region-by-region girls player rankings.

1st Region

1. Claire Johnson, McCracken County; 2. Sayler Lowe, Calloway County; 3. Mikee Buchanan, McCracken County; 4. Morgan Alexander, Graves County; 5. Hannah Glisson, Graves County; 6. Kiera Whitaker, Carlisle County; 7. Gracie Howard, Christian Fellowship; 8. Skylar Waller, Marshall County; 9. Jaidan Koch, Calloway County; 10. Lay Mayes, Mayfield. Voting: 3/15 coaches.

2nd Region

1. Anaysia Bagwell, Christian County; 2. Destiny Whitsell, Madisonville; 3. NeVaeh Day, Christian County; 4. Riley Sword, Madisonville; 5. Hannah Yates, Webster County; 6. Victoria Joiner, Livingston Central; 7. Shiyah Forte, Hopkinsville; 8. Brooklyn Gibson, Henderson County; 9. Anna Boone, Crittenden County; 10. Jaycee Noffsinger, Madisonville. Voting: 4/15 coaches.

3rd Region

1. Peyton Bradley, Meade County; 2. A’Lyrica Hughes, Owensboro; 3. Caroline Lucas, Breckinridge County; 4. Brooklyn Stewart, Muhlenberg County; 5. Hailee Johnson, Owensboro Catholic; 6. Karmin Riley, Owensboro Catholic; 7. Cariann Williams, Edmonson County; 8. Paige Medley, Meade County; 9. Delaney Cooper, Owensboro Catholic; 10. Kennedy Lane,. Daviess County. Voting: 6/15 coaches.

4th Region

1. Abigail Varney, Barren County; 2. Leia Trinh, Greenwood; 3. LaReesha Cawthorn, Franklin-Simpson; 4. Alexis Taylor, Todd County Central; 5. Kassady London, Metcalfe County; 6. McLaine Hudson, South Warren; 7. Katy Smiley, Bowling Green; 8. JaSiyah Franklin, Bowling Green; 9. Jayleigh “Bean” Steenbergen, Allen County-Scottsville; 10. Landree Moons, Clinton County. Voting: 9/17 coaches.

Story continues

5th Region

1. Dea Bradley, Hart County; 2. Leah Macy, Bethlehem; 3. Carlie Thurmond, Bethlehem; 4. Paityn Isom, North Hardin; 5. Grace Bale, Taylor County; 6. Destini McAllister, John Hardin; 7. Ashlyn Miles, Bethlehem; 8. Mia Blaydes, Green County; 9. Miyah Courtney, Elizabethtown; 10. Destiny Scott, North Hardin. Voting: 8/19 coaches.

6th Region

1. Mariah Knight, Butler; 2. Ramiya White, Butler; 3. Anna Rodgers, Bullitt East; 4. Jeannae Bolin, Pleasure Ridge Park; 5. Allison Spieker, Whitefield; 6. Kylie Downey, North Bullitt; 7. Jada Hughes, Bullitt East; 8. Abby Rietzel, Mercy; 9. Anna Tinelli, Bullitt East; 10. Leah Stinson, Valley. Voting: 9/18 coaches.

7th Region

1. ZaKiya Johnson, Sacred Heart; 2. Reagan Bender, Sacred Heart; 3. Destiny Jones, Central; 4. Ashlinn James, Manual; 5. Bri Wilkins, Christian Academy-Louisville; 6. Angelina Pelayo, Sacred Heart; 7. Bailee Duck, Christian Academy-Louisville; 8. Amirah “Tootie” Jordan, Sacred Heart; 9. Savannah Gardner, Christian Academy-Louisville; 10. Diamond Roach, Central. Voting: 5/19 coaches.

8th Region

1. Lainey Johnson, Anderson County; 2. Ella Morrison, South Oldham; 3. Jenna Satterly, Anderson County; 4. Brynli Pernell, Simon Kenton; 5. Madison Young, South Oldham; 6. Haley Logan, Owen County; 7. Jada Cummins, Grant County; 8. Ella Brown, Spencer County; 9. Whitney Biddle, Gallatin County; 10. Haylie Webb, Simon Kenton. Voting: 10/18 coaches.

9th Region

1. Anna Hamilton, Conner; 2. Quinn Eubank, Ryle; 3. Julia Hunt, Holy Cross (Covington); 4. Liz Freihofer, Cooper; 5. Caroline Eaglin, Newport Central Catholic; 6. Sarah Baker, Ryle; 7. Marissa Green, Highlands; 8. Logan Palmer, Cooper; 9. Miyah Wimzie, Holy Cross (Covington); 10. Sophia Gibson, Notre Dame. Voting: 11/19 coaches.

Ciara Byars (3) of George Rogers Clark was voted by coaches as the top player in the 10th Region entering the 2023-24 season.

10th Region

1. Ciara Byars, George Rogers Clark; 2. Hayden Barrier, Montgomery County; 3. Nicole Archibald, Bracken County; 4. Kennedy Stamper, George Rogers Clark; 5. Allie Dillon, Montgomery County; 6. Teigh Yeast, George Rogers Clark; 7. Maggie Simons, Nicholas County; 8. Savannah Jarvis, Montgomery County; 9. Laiken Hardin, Bourbon County; 10. Lilly Ashcraft, Pendleton County. Voting: 11/15 coaches.

11th Region

1. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington, Frederick Douglass; 2. Niah Rhodes, Frederick Douglass; 3. Bailey Hensley, Madison Central; 4. Allison Stone, Henry Clay; 5. Rachel Shropshire, Franklin County; 6. Hadley French, Madison Southern; 7. Juliana Frazee, Franklin County; 8. Ava Schureman, Great Crossing; 9. Albertine Cyuzuzo, Bryan Station; 10. Maleiyah Moore, Scott County. Voting: 15/18 coaches.

12th Region

1. Sydney Martin, Pulaski County; 2. Grace Mbugua, Danville Christian; 3. Anna Drakeford, Mercer County; 4. Kinsley Molden, Southwestern; 5. Payton Acey, Southwestern; 6. Talynne Shearer, Rockcastle County; 7. Claire Marshall, West Jessamine; 8. Maggie Holt, Pulaski County; 9. Kennedy Creekmore, McCreary Central; 10. Alexia Baldock, Danville Christian. Voting: 11/16 coaches.

13th Region

1. Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel; 2. Halle Collins, Knox Central; 3. Kailee Housley, Corbin; 4. Ella Karst, Harlan County; 5. Gracie-Jo Wilder, Bell County; 6. Darcie Anderson, Corbin; 7. Shelby Mills, South Laurel; 8. Aymanni Wynn, Harlan; 9. Abby Gilbert, Jackson County; 10. Kylie Clem, Corbin. Voting: 8/16 coaches.

14th Region

1. Carly Smith, Owsley County; 2. Kylie Gayheart, Knott Central; 3. Mikyra Caudill, Powell County; 4. Keira Couch, Letcher Central; 5. Kyra McAlarnis, Perry Central; 6. Addison Terry, Owsley County; 7. Emmalee Neace, Perry Central; 8. Jaylin Whitt, Letcher Central; 9. Emily Neace, Breathitt County; 10. Jayci Long, Estill County. Voting: 9/15 coaches.

Pikeville’s Trinity Rowe was voted by coaches as the top player in the 15th Region entering the 2023-24 season.

15th Region

1. Trinity Rowe, Pikeville; 2. Kyera Thornsbury, Pikeville; 3. Laken Williams, Martin County; 4. Kylie Kinner, Paintsville; 5. Emilea Preece, Paintsville; 6. Sophie Adkins, Lawrence County; 7. Kaison Ward, Lawrence County; 8. Katie Marcum, Martin County; 9. Jaden Pente, Betsy Layne; 10. Maci Maynard, Martin County. Voting: 8/15 coaches.

16th Region

1. Shaelyn Steele, Russell; 2. Kenleigh Woods, Ashland Blazer; 3. Audrey Biggs, Boyd County; 4. Ella Sellars, Ashland Blazer; 5. Jasmine Jordan, Boyd County; 6. Jaidyn Gulley, Ashland Blazer; 7. Ashton Barrett, Bath County; 8. Bella Quinn, Russell; 9. Taylor Bartrum, Boyd County; 10. Nim Maynard, Raceland. Voting: 9/15 coaches.

Boys high school basketball: Who are the top players in each Kentucky region?

Boys high school basketball: Voting by Kentucky’s coaches reveals top teams in each region

Girls high school basketball: Voting by Kentucky’s coaches reveals top teams in each region