The Girls of 'Euphoria' Stun at HBO Event in LA

On April 20, the cast of HBO Max's Euphoria reunited at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for a For Your Consideration (FYC) event and arrived in chic fits.

Zendaya donned a sleek monochromatic gray ensemble by Fear of God with matching pumps. Alexa Demie took the daring route and showed up in a sheer black gown featuring a cut-out on the back. Also opting for black were Sydney Sweeney in a blazer with see-through detailing, Barbie Ferreira in a sleeveless dress and Hunter Schafer in an MM6 Maison Margiela number. Elsewhere, Maude Apatow wore a multicolored mini dress with a corset, while Chloe Cherry attended the gathering in a vibrant blue satin dress with neon green lace trimmings. Of course, we can't forget Jacob Elordi who looked dashing in his Prada jacket, white tee and black pants.

According to E! News, the main cast members participated in a panel discussion, which was moderated by co-star Colman Domingo. During the event, attendees were treated to a screening of the "Stand Still Like the Hummingbird" episode from Season 2.

While the third season has already been confirmed, it has yet to receive an official release date. Stay tuned while we wait for more information to surface.