Girls basketball championships: Clovis West victorious in a milestone win; Reedley wins

The title run just keeps on going for the Clovis West girls basketball team.

The Golden Eagles made it 11 consecutive section titles after a 54-42 victory over Clovis in the Central Section Division I championship at Selland Arena on Saturday.

Quite a run for Clovis West under coach Craig Campbell, who is now the winningest girls basketball coach in section history, according to section historian Bob Barnett.

“Some don’t understand, when you have the sustained success there is definitely some at the end of something like else,” Campbell said. “It’s a combination of both. There’s relief trying to continue ... we’re not trying to continue the streak. That always comes up this time of year, but just having the opportunity to close this out because it’s a special thing. They get the t-shirts, the trophies, the stage and confetti, you want them to experience that. To do it for 11 straight years is both a relief and amount of joy.”

Campbell is now with 425 wins, passing former Corcoran coach Doug White.

In total, the Golden Eagles (30-1) have won 23 section titles.

The championship game was a rematch against Clovis, though the Golden Eagles got the upper-hand in the second Tri-River Athletic Conference game after the Cougars took their first league game on the road.

The Clovis West bench cheers a play against Clovis High in the Central Section girls Division I basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Fresno.

Clovis West head coach Craig Campbell, left, lectures the team during a time-out against Clovis High in the Central Section girls Division I basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Fresno.

The Golden Eagles have been on a roll, winning the next eight games after the loss to Clovis.

Athena Tomlinson was poised throughout the game with her defensive prowess and guiding her teammates offensively on the court.

She finished with 14 points.

“Just euphoria,” Tomlinson said. “You work so hard everyday. You’re in a lot of down and backs ... adversity during practice, sometimes at times, we’re so frustrated at each other like we don’t how what we’re going to do and how we’re going to win. To be able to get through it and come out on top is an amazing feeling.”

▪ Division V, Reedley 54, Arvin 44: The Pirates won their fourth section title in school history with their victory over the Bears.

Story continues

The last time the Pirates won a section title was in 1983, Barnett said.

Arvin was in the game throughout and Pirates coach Mike Pallesi reminded his team that the Bears likely would not go away.

“Evenly matched teams,” he said. “I think we got a couple breaks. We just made some shots and they didn’t.

Pallesi retired from coaching the Selma boys program in 2021. At Selma, he took the team to three section championship appearances, winning the title in the 2016-2017 season, with son Will alongside.

Now, daughter Emily can say the same as she finished with 12 points. Leading Reedley was Raquel Cortez, who scored 18.

▪ Division III, Bakersfield Christian 57, Porterville 45: The Eagles won the section title for the first time in school history.

Clovis West’s Ariyah Smith, center, aims for the layup with Clovis High’s Yazmin Auilera to the right in the Central Section girls Division I basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Fresno.

Clovis West’s Etoyah Montgomery, right, celebrates the team’s 54-42 win over Clovis High for the Central Section girls Division I basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Fresno.

Clovis West’s Etoyah Montgomery, left, with Clovis High’s Devin Miller in the background in the Central Section girls Division I basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Fresno.

Clovis High’s Genevieve Tamondong, right, steals the ball from Clovis West’s Etoyah Montgomery, background, in the Central Section girls Division I basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Fresno.

Clovis West celebrates its 54-42 win over Clovis High in the Central Section girls Division I basketball championship Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 in Fresno.