My girlfriend was kidnapped at the Nova Festival – I only know she’s alive from a Hamas video

Noam Alon with his missing girlfriend Inbar Haiman, who was captured at the Nova festival - Features Scan/Features Scan

When I woke up on Saturday morning, I got a call from my friend: had I heard there was a terror attack happening in the south? I looked at the news, and saw that part of it was being carried out at a rave – but it took a few minutes before I realised that it was Nova, where my girlfriend, Inbar, was volunteering.

I began calling her phone, over and over, but she didn’t answer: after 30 minutes, the calls no longer went through. I was becoming more and more desperate, realising that something might have happened to her. I called my mum, who picked me up and took me to my parents’ house, where I’ve been staying since the moment our lives became a nightmare. We cannot eat, sleep, nor think about anything except Inbar, and doing whatever we can to secure a sign that she is still alive.

The first night was the worst, lying awake, knowing nothing about where she was, or if she was safe. Her parents began searching nearby hospitals, but couldn’t find her; the next day, we began posting appeals for information online. We later learned that Inbar, who had attended the festival with a few close friends, had first heard an alarm sound at around 6:30am on Saturday morning. The music stopped, everyone got down on the ground, and waited for a sign that things were safe. Officers told everyone to leave by car as a matter of urgency – which led to a huge jam.

After a few minutes, they heard gunshots, and people were told to run back to the festival area. Inbar and a few friends ran to the main stage area and hid there for a few hours, until they were told that the terrorists were really close. She split from her friends and ran away with two people she had met there; they hid in a bush for several hours, until they saw militants approaching.

Again, they tried to run, but she was caught by a terrorist armed with a knife. One of the guys Inbar had been hiding with picked up a stick and ran directly at him, shouting for Inbar to flee. For that, he is a hero. But she was frozen with panic, and could not fight back; at that moment, a motorbike with two terrorists drove by and grabbed her. Nobody has seen her in person since.

The only sign we have had that she is still alive is from a video posted by Hamas on Saturday, with four terrorists holding her, shouting “Allahu Akbar”. Her parents and I can’t bear to watch it, but we have been told that, in one frame, there is blood visible on her face. In others, they have obscured her face completely, most likely to hide how they have hurt her.

In a strange way, it almost gives us hope that she’s in this video – Hamas need Israelis as bargaining tools, and they wouldn’t kidnap her if she wasn’t alive. The call that every family is dreading, from the Israeli authorities saying their loved one is dead, has not come. Still, we don’t know where she is being kept in Gaza; if she’s alone, or with other hostages. We desperately want to believe that she’s being treated well, that she gets food and water, and she’s not in isolation. We pray that she, and the others who have been taken, can be reunited with their families.

All that matters to me now is seeing proof Inbar is alive, and bringing her back home safe. I’m so worried for her, and miss her so much – I just want to hear her voice again. To think that on Sunday we should have been travelling to Egypt together on our first overseas trip, and that instead I am left wondering if she is alive, is inconceivable.

No mother, father or boyfriend can imagine what it feels like to know as little as we do. We are under attack, and life has changed – nowhere is safe here anymore; they can shoot rockets from Gaza, from Lebanon. We pray only that there is a deal for hostages to be returned; these are babies, children, women and the elderly – civilians, not combat soldiers. These are people who went to a party, and are now dead or kidnapped.

We haven’t had a disaster like this since the Holocaust. So much of our family died during the Second World War, and this feels like it’s happening again. We always knew that Israel isn’t the safest place in the world, but we wanted to believe that lessons from the atrocities of the past had been learned. This shows they haven’t. Jews are not safe.

All of this feels so far away from the moment I met Inbar at our graphic design school a year and a half ago. I knew instantly that she was special; she was charming and helpful right away. She’s an amazing person – so funny, loves adventures, and always takes care of everyone. She’s a true artist with hopes of becoming a motion designer, and the best partner I could have dreamt of having.

We have been inseparable since our relationship began, and have the hopes of every young couple (I am 24, she’s 27); to start a family together, to get married, to have successful careers. Egypt was supposed to be an exciting step in the life we have been so excited to start together, and that, and so much more, has been taken away,

I want her to know that we are praying for her, that we love her, that we hope she is, as much as possible, staying upbeat and strong. Until she is back, life is on hold – school is not returning, and things cannot be as they were. I am trying hard to be optimistic, even through tears. I hope I will see her again.

