Girlfriend of Late Football Star Spencer Webb Announces Pregnancy: 'We Created an Angel'

Stephanie Wenger
·3 min read
kelly kay/instagram

Kelly Kay, the girlfriend of the late college football player Spencer Webb, announced she is expecting a baby more than a month after the Oregon tight end died in a rock sliding accident.

On Monday, the model shared the pregnancy news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding a sign which reads, "Coming Soon Baby Webb," with a picture of the baby's sonogram.

"We created an angel before heaven gained one 🕊," she captioned the post. "All you ever wanted was to be a father…I know you'll be the best one from up above."

"Can't believe I have to do it without you but knowing I'll have a piece of you keeps me going," she continued. "I can't wait to meet the person that's half you, half me. I love you forever, both of you 🤍♾🕷🕸 @spider_."

Kay also shared a text exchange between her and Webb in which the pair discussed their desire to start a family together.

RELATED: Oregon Football Star Spencer Webb, 22, Dies in Rock Sliding Accident After Hitting His Head

On July 13, Webb died at age 22 following a rock sliding accident at Triangle Lake, about 35 miles from the University of Oregon's campus. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, bystanders and paramedics were unable to revive Webb, who had fallen approximately 100 yards down a steep trail and hit his head.

"There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental," the sheriff's office said in the post.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning confirmed Webb's death on Twitter.

"So full of life in every moment of the day. Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!" Lanning wrote at the time.

RELATED: College Football Player Brexten Green, 20, Dies in Cliff-Diving Accident: 'Devastating Loss'

Kay also remembered her late boyfriend on Instagram following the accident.

"My best friend my twin flame the love of my life," she wrote at the time. "I've never loved anything as much as i love you. You were my everything, you gave me purpose, you showed me what it's like to be cherished and valued and seen for me."

"We had so many big plans. I don't know where to go from here but I know you'll be watching over me keeping me strong," she continued. "You always put everybody else before yourself and I'll try to hold the same kindness in my heart ❤️‍🔥."

She concluded her heartfelt tribute by promising to love him forever, writing, "From this life to the next one baby I love you so much and I'll find you again 🕊🕸."

Spencer Webb (18) of the Oregon Ducks runs with the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes at Autzen Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.
Tom Hauck/Getty

Friends and fans also mourned Webb's death on social media.

"Spence came to my office every day….. we talked about everything but football. I'm thankful for the time we had. I will miss you my friend," Kenny Farr, football equipment administrator for the University of Oregon Athletic Department, wrote on Twitter.

"Rest easy lil bro @spencer_webb_18. Great young man with a promising future gone too soon," San Francisco 49ers star Arik Armstead wrote.

Webb played 20 games over three seasons for the Ducks, catching 31 passes for 296 yards and 4 touchdowns. He was set to play a big role in Oregon's offense in the coming season, according to USA Today's Ducks Wire.

