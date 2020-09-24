Girlfriend Collective’s New Fleece Loungewear Is So Cozy, You’ll Never Want to Take It Off

Courtesy

Girlfriend Collective’s activewear is popular for a number of reasons. Not only does the brand take sustainability seriously (each piece of clothing is crafted from post-consumer recycled water bottles), but it even has big names like Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria singing its praises. With thousands swearing by the all-inclusive range of leggings, sports bras, and biker shorts, there’s no doubt Girlfriend Collective’s just-launched fleece sweatsuits will be applauded just the same.

Made from a blend of half organic cotton (GRS certified) and half recycled cotton (GOTS certified), each sweatsuit begins its journey as scraps of fabric on the factory floors. While the fabric would typically be destined for landfills, Girlfriend Collective takes it and designs it into plush and cozy loungewear. Each piece in the collection saves roughly 225 gallons of water during production compared to similar, non-recycled styles; that’s about the amount of water the average person drinks a year.

View photos

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

The collection features four loungewear pieces: a cropped sweatshirt, a classic sweatshirt, a classic hoodie, and a pair of jogger pants. Each ultra-soft piece is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL in six Earth-toned shades. All prices are $78 or less.

Girlfriend Collective’s new launches tend to sell out in no time (we’re talking a few hours), so if you’re in need of some fresh loungewear to get you through the cold months ahead, grab your favorites from the collection while they are still in stock.

Cropped Sweatshirt

View photos

Courtesy





Shop now: $68; girlfriendcollective.com

Classic Sweatshirt

View photos

Courtesy

Shop now: $68; girlfriendcollective.com

Classic Hoodie

View photos

Story continues