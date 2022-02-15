Girlfriend Collective Elevates Winter Wellness With Workout Essentials

Girlfriend Collective is launching two new collections of activewear dubbed "Spring Limited" and "New Compressive." The featured silhouettes are catered to all body types, with size options ranging from XXS to 6XL.

The "Spring Limited" capsule is comprised of fitted and lightweight garments doused in ethereal powdery pastels. Cult favorites such as the Scoop Classic Tank and V-Neck Banded Long-Line Bra make a comeback in buttery soft material, boasting cropped variations down to the chest and waist. Other tonal styles arrive in silhouettes like the Dylan and Paloma Bra, the High-Rise Run and Bike Shorts.

The "New Compressive" collection features brand new styles that fulfill a slew of customer requests, encompassing "Ivory," "Black," "Moss," "Earth," "Midnight" and "Plum" colorways. Standouts include the Cut-Out One-Shoulder Bra, the highly-anticipated Flare Legging and the Ballet V-Neck Bra. The latter is tailored to provide flexibility for fuller cups.

Both capsules will launch via Girlfriend Collective's website on February 17.