New Girl writers worried that they had got Jess and Nick together too soon

Photo credit: Fox

From Digital Spy

This article contains spoilers for the New Girl series finale.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New Girl star Lamorne Morris has revealed the show's writers were worried that they'd got Jess and Nick together too soon.

At the centre of the American sitcom was a will-they-won't they romance between Zooey Deschanel and Jake Johnson's characters, with the pair coupling up for the first time in season three.

As is usually the way, thing didn't work out between the two of them, and they ended up calling off the relationship.

However, it turns out the decision to split them up was a deliberate move by the writers, as they were worried that they'd got them together too soon.

Photo credit: Fox

Related: New Girl stars reunite in first look at new Netflix movie with The Flash's Robbie Amell

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Lamorne, who plays Winston Bishop in the Fox series, revealed: "The will-they-won’t-they between Nick and Jess, at one point I want to say they jumped the gun a little early on getting them together and I think there was a point of, 'should we have done that?'

"That was talked about internally, like, 'Man we should have left that one a little longer', so they broke them apart and kept building separate storylines and that ultimately ended up adding to the tension."

He added: "If they’d just been together from season three on, you’d be like, 'Oh, ok,' so [breaking them up] helped the show a lot.

"Having two dynamic actors playing this duality of I’m in my own personal space, but I also have this underlying tension with this other character – when you watch that, it looks great. It makes great television, you could watch an entire show just based on their entire relationship."

After seven seasons, the quirky sitcom came to an end in the US on May 15, with Jess and Nick finally tying the knot.

New Girl airs on E4 in the UK.

Story continues

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like