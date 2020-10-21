‘New Girl’ Stars Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris & More Reunite For Spunky Voting PSA

Some New Girl cast members came together to remind fans to fulfill their civic duty. In an Instagram Reels video, Zoe Lister-Jones’ fictional Los Angeles council member and “the people’s warrior” Fawn Moscato assembles Zooey Deschanel, Lamorne Morris and Jake Johnson to tell voters to cast their votes.

“America, you need to get out and vote,” Jones says in the social media video.

In the short clip, Johnson’s Nick and Morris’ Winston informs viewers they can get out their vote early and by mail. Deschanel’s Jess says voters, in order for their decision to count, must vote using black or blue ink.

“That’s red and you’re embarrassing me,” Moscato tells Nick as he uses a red pen to fill out his ballot.

The actors also inform viewers to sign their ballots so that their signatures match to those on their government documents and ID’s. But at the end of all the helpful information, Lister-Jones throws in one endorsement not on the ballot.

“And last, vote Moscato,” she said.

“This is not what we agreed to,” Deschanel says.

