New Girl star Lamorne Morris's TV series Woke renewed for season 2

Hulu has renewed New Girl star Lamorne Morris's latest comedy series Woke for a second season.

The news comes just over three months after the show's first season premiered on the US-based streaming platform. As before, the new instalment will consist of eight episodes.

Based on the real-life artist who goes by the same name as its protagonist, Woke centres on Keith 'Keef' Knight, a cartoonist whose insistence on "keeping it light" and refusing to get involved in politics is thrown into question when he gets racially profiled by an aggressive policeman.

After the traumatic incident, Keef discovers that he can talk to inanimate objects, from a malt liquor bottle to a trash can, and finds himself more aware of the microaggressions Black people face in everyday situations.

Blake Anderson (Workaholics), comedian T Murph, Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live) and Rose McIver (iZombie) star alongside Morris, who is perhaps best known for playing Winston Bishop opposite Zooey Deschanel in the aforementioned sitcom.

Talking about how the show balances gags and more serious material, Morris told Entertainment Weekly back in September: "When you're done watching comedies, a lot of times you just laugh and go, 'Man, that was funny.' You can remember a couple jokes here and there.

"When you're done watching something like this, you leave with something. [The script] meant something more to me just because it mirrored certain parts of my life. It echoed what friends and family have to deal with [regarding] race in this country, [or] all over the world."

Woke premiered on September 9 on Hulu in the US. Unfortunately, it has yet to pick up a broadcaster in the UK.



