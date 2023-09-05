Girl was shot, injured in a downtown Boise shooting. Police are investigating

The Boise Police Department is investigating a downtown Boise shooting that left a minor injured Saturday night.

Boise police officers responded to the 800 block of Main Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday after an altercation broke out between a group of mostly juveniles who knew each other, department spokesperson Haley Kramer told the Idaho Statesman by email.

During the fight, one of the boys fired a weapon in the direction of several people and struck a girl, Kramer said. The girl was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries, Kramer said.

It’s unclear whether anyone was arrested, and Kramer said police are investigating the shooting as “potentially gang-related.” The Statesman has reached out to police for additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790. Witnesses can also reach out to Crime Stoppers at 208-343-26777, 343cops.com or using the P3 Tips app.

Reporter Angela Palermo contributed.