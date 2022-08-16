New Girl Scout Cookie is a twist on Thin Mints. What to know about Raspberry Rally

Girl Scout Cookie fans will soon be able to sink their teeth into a fruity new flavor inspired by Thin Mints — but with a twist.

Raspberry Rally is the newest addition to the Girl Scout Cookie family and will be available nationwide for the 2023 season, Girl Scouts of the USA announced in a news release.

Pegged as a “sister” cookie to the Thin Mint, the treat tastes like raspberry instead of mint and is “dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating,” the release says. It’s the first in the Girl Scouts’ lineup to be sold exclusively online, allowing fans to ship the new snack directly to their front door.

Money raised via in-person and online sales during cookie season, which runs from January to April, directly benefits local troops and councils, according to the organization.

Customers can put in their orders starting in December.

“Raspberry Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season,” Girl Scouts of the USA said.

Raspberry Rally joins a variety of cookie flavors featured in the 2023 national lineup including: