A girl sang 'Let it Go' from 'Frozen' in a bomb shelter. Idina Menzel says 'we see you'

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A video of a little girl singing the song “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen” movie in a bomb shelter in Kyiv has gone viral, with Idina Menzel, the star of the 2013 movie, and others responding.

The clip was first shared on Facebook last week by Marta Smekhova, who said the girl’s name is Amelia and that she recorded the video with permission from her mother.

In the video, the girl with braided hair nervously looks at the camera before singing the song. She is standing in a crowded shelter, with adults and other children talking and moving around.

But as she continued singing, the shelter went silent – with others listening to her performance and recording.

The video has gone viral across social media, garnering millions of views.

Idina Menzel, who voiced Elsa, the character who sings “Let it Go” in “Frozen,” shared the video on Twitter, writing “We see you. We really, really see you.” She also shared blue and yellow heart emojis, the colors of Ukraine’s flag.

'A real hero': 11-year-old Ukrainian boy travels more than 600 miles alone to Slovakia

Celebrities: Bethenny Frankel raises over $35 million in aid; more stars decry Ukraine-Russia crisis

Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who composed the song with her husband, Robert Lopez, also shared the video.

“Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice,” she tweeted. “My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening!”

Smekhova shared on Facebook that Amelia “loves to sing” and “dreams of singing on a big stage in front of an audience,” as translated in multiple reports.

The United Nations on Tuesday said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused more than 2 million people to flee the country. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Poland and Romania Wednesday as the United States and NATO countries seek to boost Ukrainian forces.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine girl sings 'Let it Go' from 'Frozen' in bomb shelter video

