New Girl, Riverdale and Breaking Bad stars join comedy remake

New Girl, Riverdale and Breaking Bad stars will come together in a new comedy remake movie, which already counts a Bill & Ted Face the Music star among its cast.

Deadline reports that New Girl's Max Greenfield, Riverdale star Marisol Nichols and Breaking Bad actress Betsy Brandt, as well as Mexican star Carmen Salinas, have all joined the cast of the English-language remake of French movie The Valet.

The Lionsgate remake has already cast Bill & Ted's Samara Weaving and The Angry Birds Movie 2 actor Eugenio Derbez.

Former Home and Away actress Weaving will play movie star Olivia, who is having an affair with a married man. In order to cover up her secret relationship, she enlists parking valet Antonio (Derbez) to pose as her lover.

Antonio agrees but the sudden attention he begins receiving as Olivia's 'lover' thrusts him into the spotlight, causing him to see himself more clearly than ever before.

Greenfield, who played Schmidt in New Girl and who also stars in Promising Young Woman, has been cast as Vincent Royce, described as a "charming, boyishly handsome business mogul".



Nichols, who is known for her roles as Hermione Lodge in Riverdale and as Nadia Yassir in 24, is taking on the role of Isabel, Antonio's ex who he still holds a torch for.

Vincent's wife, Kathryn Royce, will be played by Brandt, who starred as purple-loving Marie Schrader in Breaking Bad. The actress also stars in Love, Victor as Dawn Westen.

Salinas, meanwhile, will play Antonio's live-in mother, Cecilia.

The movie is already in production and is being directed by cinematographer and director Richard Wong, with Frasier writer Rob Greenberg and Wedding Crashers scribe Bob Fisher having written the screenplay.

Actor Derbez said: "Production has begun and we couldn't be more excited about the way this cast came together or this story. This is a romantic comedy with heart and soul starring some of today's most talented young actors sharing the screen with a living legend of Mexican cinema."

The Valet does not yet have a confirmed release date.

