Girl riding on bicycle hit and held railing at HDB carpark before falling 6 floors

SINGAPORE — While riding a bicycle down a slope in a multi-storey carpark, a 13-year-old girl struck a metal railing and held it momentarily before falling six floors, a coroner’s court heard on Thursday (3 September).

The girl, who was relatively new to cycling, had possibly lost control of the bicycle while she was riding down the ramp, said an assistant superintendent who had conducted investigations into the case.

The student was found at the foot of Block 526A Pasir Ris Street 51 on 8 January this year, and was pronounced dead at the scene at about 4.28pm.

According to the investigating officer (IO), the fixie bicycle had belonged to a male classmate of the girl.

On the day of the incident, the girl had headed to the multi-storey carpark on 8 January after school and lunch with a group of her classmates.

There, the girl watched three of her male friends ride their fixie bicycles and wanted to try her hand at the bicycle as well. A fixie bicycle is a fixed-gear bicycle which does not have usual brakes attached to it.

In order to stop the bicycle, the rider would have to push hard against the pedal in a reverse direction or plant his or her feet on the floor.

The girl settled on a 103cm-high bicycle as it suited her 153cm height. Though she had difficulty balancing on the bicycle initially, the girl managed to ride from level 6B of the multi-storey carpark to level 7A. She was accompanied by a female classmate, who walked beside her due to her initial unsteadiness.

The female friend walked beside the girl as she rode the bicycle down the slope back to level 6B. However she was unable to keep up with the bicycle’s speed and told the girl to turn right.

According to the IO, the girl failed to turn. She collided into a railing and hung onto it for a short moment. Before the friend could reach her however, the girl “could not hold on anymore” and fell to the ground, said the IO.

A witness called the police at 4.05pm, saying that a student had fallen off the car park.

An autopsy report on the girl concluded that she sustained skull and rib fractures. Based on the examination, the cause of death was multiple injuries consistent with a fall from height and there was no reason to suspect foul play. No alcohol or drugs were detected in the girl’s system.

State Coroner Kamala Ponnamapalam asked the IO if he was able to establish why the girl had been unable to turn right and went straight.

While the IO was unable to give a conclusive reason, he suggested that the girl might not have been familiar with the bicycle and lost control as she was riding, based on the accounts from her female friend and the girl’s father.

Her father had told the IO that the girl only started learning how to ride bicycles when she was in Primary Six. Her friend stated that the girl had trouble controlling the bicycle when she first got on.

The coroner’s case is still before the courts, and findings will be delivered at a later date.

