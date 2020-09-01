Girl Power! Cheetah Girls ' Sabrina Bryan Welcomes Daughter Comillia Monroe

Sabrina Bryan/Instagram Sabrina Bryan and Jordan Lundberg

Sabrina Bryan's little cub has arrived!

The Cheetah Girls alum, 35, and husband Jordan Lundberg are first-time parents to a daughter, who arrived on Monday, Aug. 31, a rep for Bryan confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Comillia Monroe Lundberg — who will go by her middle name, a family tradition on Mom's side — was born in Newport Beach, California, at 2:03 a.m., after Bryan's water broke on Saturday while she was in the process of moving into a new home.

Weighing in at 6 lbs., 13 oz., baby Monroe measured 19¾ inches long upon her arrival, before which Bryan pushed for only 30 minutes.

Monroe's first name, Comillia, was chosen after Bryan's mother.

Sabrina Bryan's daughter Monroe

Courtesy Sabrina Bryan Sabrina Bryan's daughter Monroe

Bryan's rep confirmed her pregnancy to PEOPLE in March, with the star saying she and her husband, who wed in October 2018 at Wayne Newton's home in Las Vegas, "have been really excited to begin this journey."

"We realize becoming parents is a gift that we have been blessed with and are excited to share our love of our first baby!" she added. "It has been hard keeping our baby news a secret. Finally sharing our news with our family has been exhilarating."

Even before she knew for sure she was pregnant, Bryan recognized that some changes were taking place.

"I typically eat very healthy, but do have a sweet tooth. Beginning in mid-December, all I could think about was having nonstop sweets. Anything else I consumed tasted like salt and vinegar," she said.

Days after her pregnancy announcement, the actress and singer revealed exclusively to PEOPLE that she was expecting a daughter. Held at a friend's home, Bryan and Lundberg's "gender reveal party" featured a bevy of blue and pink decorations, including balloons by C9 Balloons.

For the big moment, the then-dad-to-be popped a gold balloon that read, "How I wonder what you are?" in navy blue text — and the moment "pink confetti filled the air" is one Bryan recalled as "an indescribable thrill."

"I cannot wait for all of the bows, tutus and dance shoes!" said the star, who competed on season 5 of Dancing with the Stars, of learning she was expecting a girl.

Of her little lady of the hour, Bryan added to PEOPLE, "We are already so in love with our little baby girl blessing!"