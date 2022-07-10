The Girl from Plainville, review: fine performances can't mask the rubbernecking

Anita Singh
·2 min read
Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter in The Girl from Plainville - Hulu/Steve Dietl
Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter in The Girl from Plainville - Hulu/Steve Dietl

Does every real-life crime merit a TV adaptation? It can feel as if writers do little else these days but scan the news pages or hang around courtrooms in search of horrible tragedies to turn into heart-tugging dramas.

The Girl from Plainville (Starzplay) is based on an Esquire magazine article about a notorious case in the US. Conrad Roy III, an 18-year-old boy from Massachusetts, died by suicide in 2014. Text messages on his phone found that his 17-year-old girlfriend, Michelle Carter, had repeatedly encouraged him to go through with it. “You can’t keep pushing it off,” she told Conrad, when he expressed doubts. “No more thinking, you need to just do it.” In a landmark case, Carter was tried for involuntary manslaughter.

Some observers branded Carter “evil”, but the drama sets out to show that things were more complicated. As played by Elle Fanning, she was not malevolent, but an insecure and fanciful girl who wanted to be popular with the other girls at school. The suggestion is that she thrived on the drama of telling them she had a suicidal boyfriend, and the sympathy garnered by his death.

The show also examines the troubled existence of Roy (Colton Ryan), who suffered from depression and had attempted suicide once before. Ryan gives an affecting performance as a young man in emotional pain; the scene in which he is about to walk out of his house for the last time, wordlessly watching his mother preparing supper, will stay with you. Is he aching to say goodbye or hoping against hope that she says something to stop him leaving? There are also strong performances from the bewildered parents, including Chloe Sevigny as Roy’s mother and Kai Lennox as Carter’s father.

But while this exploration does deepen our understanding of the two protagonists, it fails to offer any answers. Because how can there be any? Carter’s true motivation is known only to her. We will never know if Roy would have ended up killing himself at some point regardless of Carter’s involvement. It is just a terribly sad story.

Carter and Roy’s relationship was conducted almost entirely through text messages – they met on holiday, and saw each other in real life only five times – and the film-makers have dramatised those messages as face-to-face encounters. It feels needless, and results in the drama being dragged out over eight episodes when the story could have been told more powerfully in half that time.

